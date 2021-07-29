Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Through July 30
Vacation Bible School
EDENTON – Immanuel Baptist Church is hosting Vacation Bible School themed “Cosmic Crusade” from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 30.
There will be games, snacks and Bible lessons each night for ages four through 14.
Immanuel Baptist Church is located at 901 Queen St. in Edenton.
For more information, contact Pastor John Keeter at 252-482-3567.
July 31
Family History and Genealogy Fair
WINDSOR – Historic Hope Foundation will host the 10th Annual Family History and Genealogy Fair titled “The Colonial Origins of Free People of Color in a Racist Culture.”
Registration will be from 9:15 – 9:45 a.m. and the event starting at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 31.
The purpose of the program is to discuss the diverse origins of families in Bertie County from the late 16th Century to their current genealogical connections throughout America.
The speakers for the event will be Dr. Warren E. Milteer Jr. and John M. Bunch.
The expo will be held at the Roanoke Chowan Heritage Center, Hope House Rd. in Windsor.
For more information or to register, call 252-794-3140, or email info@hopeplantation.org.
Aug. 4
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly History for Lunch titled “A Fortress and Its Weapons from the Times of Joshua and Jesus: The Archeology of a Biblical Site” at 12 noon Wednesday, Aug. 4.
The event will be held in-person or via Zoom.
The event will be held at Gaither Auditorium of the Museum, 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City. The lecture will also be available online.
For more information or to register, visit the Museum of the Albemarle’s Facebook page or the website, www.museumofthealbemarle.com.
Aug. 18
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly History for Lunch titled “Beyond the Midway Lights: 168 Years of State Fair Growth” at 12 noon Wednesday, Aug. 18.
The event will be held in-person or via Zoom.
The event will be held at Gaither Auditorium of the Museum, 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City. The lecture will also be available online.
For more information or to register, visit the Museum of the Albemarle’s Facebook page or the website, www.museumofthealbemarle.com.
Aug. 21
At the Movies Event
Elizabeth City – The Museum of the Albemarle will host At the Movies, showing the feature film, “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
Activity stations will be available from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. to learn what archeologists do to uncover secrets of the past.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, contact Charlotte Patterson at charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Sept. 9
Class
EDENTON – The BABY (Birthing and Beginning Years) class will be held in-person and via Zoom beginning Thursday, Sept. 9.
The program seeks to create informed and healthy new mothers, and to support the well-being of their young children
The class is free to the public, and preregistration is encouraged.
For more information or to register, contact Sherlton Broadnax or Sarah Williams at 252-482-3035.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.
Caregiver Support Group
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Caregiver Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Bertie County Council on Aging Senior Center, 103 West School St. in Windsor.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.