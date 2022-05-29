Out and About lists current events in Chowan County and surrounding areas. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to tnewman@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
May 30
Memorial Day ceremony held
A Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Chowan County Veterans Memorial on East Queen Street behind the Chowan County Courthouse.
The event is free and open to the public.
May 30
Groundbreaking set
The Albemarle Sound Base chapter of the N.C. Submarine Veterans will be hosting a groundbreaking event at 12:30 p.m. along the waterfront, near the Penelope Barker House.
The event is to commemorate the submariners who have fallen in years past as well as break ground on an upcoming memorial bench to be installed along the water.
The event is free and open to the public.
June 1
Edenton Steamers invite all to Fan Fest
At 6 p.m., the Edenton Steamers will kick off their summer season with a Fan Fest at Historic Hicks Field at the corner of East Freemason Street and Woodard Street.
Come meet the team, play games and stock up on new Steamers merch! Free admission for all and concessions will be available.
June 4
Heritage Fest returns to Edenton
Held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a parade from 10-11a.m. down Broad Street and events, booths, demonstrations and food to follow until 4 p.m. on the lawn of John A. Holmes High School.
The day will be filled with old-fashioned, family-friendly fun.
Contact josephgoodwin@gmail.com for more information. Participant registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
June 11
Somerset Place hosts Days Gone By
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m, join Somerset Place along the shores of Lake Phelps for the 11th Annual Days Gone By living history event.
Experience history through arts, crafts, guided tours, and activities. This event will feature opportunities to learn about plantation life through historic trades and crafts, living history, hands-on activities and guided tours. Historian Gary Riggs will discuss Civil War medicine by the reconstructed hospital. Enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides along the historic carriage drives.
The Washington Underground Railroad Museum will be here again with their interactive presentation. Various artists and vendors are invited to rent a space on the grounds to sell their wares or food items.
Suggested donation of $5 for adults and $3 for kids is welcomed. Guided tours have a required fee of $2 for adults and $1 for seniors 65 and over and children ages 5-12.
Somerset Place is located at 2572 Lake Shore Road, Creswell, N.C. 27928.
June 11
First Responders Day to be held
Held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Historic Edenton Visitor Center at 108 North Broad Street in Edenton, Historic Edenton invites all the local first responders to join us as they show appreciation with a hotdog lunch at the visitor center.
June 13
Neighborhood prayer slated
The community is invited to attend a monthly neighborhood prayer sponsored by the Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence.
The group rotates the gatherings by police zones and invites all residents to join them as they pray for unity, peace and restoration throughout Edenton.
The June prayer will be covering police zone six and is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church at 119 East Gale Street in Edenton, rain or shine.
June 25
Dre Perry hosts Basketball Camp
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the old D.F. Walker School in Edenton, De’Vondre Perry – Temple University basketball alum and NBA Draft hopeful – is coming home to the 252 to host a basketball camp for youth aged K-12.
The registration fee is $10 and folks must register by June 5th. A free autograph session will follow.
To register, visit the following web address and fill out your child’s information: www.tinyurl.com/245sdc7y.
Sept. 9-11
Save the date for reunion
The John A. Holmes High School Class of 1972 announces their upcoming 50th Anniversary Reunion on September 9-11, 2022 in Edenton.
All alumni from the 1972 class, their guest, as well as JAHHS teachers and support staff from that period are invited to participate. Registration information can be found on the class of 1972 website: https://myevent.com/JAHHS1972.
To request an invitation or more details, you may send an email with your contact information and mailing address to: jahhsclassof1972reunion@ gmail.com.