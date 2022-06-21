Out and About lists current events in Chowan County and surrounding areas. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to tnewman@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
June 20
Chowan County Commissioners to convene
The second regular monthly meeting of the Chowan County Board of Commissioners is to take place at 6 p.m. at the Chowan County Public Safety Center at 305 West Freemason Street.
The meeting is open to the public. A vote will be held on the county budget for fiscal year (FY) 2022-2023 during the meeting.
June 21-23
Summer Reading Program to kick off
Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program will begin with two events each day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
10:30 a.m. (animal habitats) and 5 p.m. (escape room) on Tuesday. 11 a.m. (storytime and coding) on Wednesday. 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday for two showings of the Pixar film “Luca.”
June 23
Ladies Night at Historic Hicks Field
Come on out to the Edenton Steamers ballgame at 7 p.m. for a ladies night! This event is sponsored by the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets need to be purchased for entry.
June 25
Live worship night planned
The Refuge Outreach will be hosting a live worship, music and word night at 7 p.m. at Leon Nixon Catering at 749 Virginia Road. For more information, contact them on Facebook.
June 27
Library board to meet
The Pettigrew Regional Library Board will meet at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 27 at the Washington County Library in Plymouth. This meeting is open to the public.
July 2
Military Appreciation Night at Historic Hicks Field
Active and retired military will receive free admission to the Edenton Steamers game at 7 p.m. on July 2.
Fireworks will follow the game. This special night is sponsored by the Edenton Tea Party Daughters of the American Revolution.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets need to be purchased for entry.
July 4
Reading of the Declaration of Independence to take place
A reading of the Declaration of Independence and a wreath laying by the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will be held 10 a.m. on the green of the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse.
Fireworks extravaganza returns
The Edenton Chowan Optimist Club is proud to announce that after a two year hiatus, Edenton's 4th of July fireworks will be back in 2022. The club has sponsored the annual Independence Day event since 1980. They were unable to present the show in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 precautions.
The event begins around 8 p.m. at Colonial Park at the Edenton waterfront.
July 26
Rocky Hock Baptist hosts blood drive
An American Red Cross blood drive will be hosted from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the multipurpose room of Rocky Hock Baptist Church at 113 Rocky Hock Church Road.
All blood types are urgently needed. Masks are not required. Visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter RHBC to make your appointment.
Sept. 9-11
Save the date for reunion
The John A. Holmes High School Class of 1972 announces their upcoming 50th Anniversary Reunion on September 9-11, 2022 in Edenton.
All alumni from the 1972 class, their guest, as well as JAHHS teachers and support staff from that period are invited to participate. Registration information can be found on the class of 1972 website: https://myevent.com/JAHHS1972.
To request an invitation or more details, you may send an email with your contact information and mailing address to: jahhsclassof1972reunion@ gmail.com.
Ongoing
Summer Nutrition Program for Children
Every Wednesday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. between June 15 and August 24, the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry will again provide summer food assistance to families with children attending White Oak Elementary, D.F. Walker Elementary, Chowan Middle or John A. Holmes High. This is the only eligibility.
This program is being held in cooperation with the Edenton United Methodist Church. Food boxes will be available and will include nutritious, child-friendly foods: fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, mac and cheese, snacks and easy to prepare items.
For more information, call (252) 482-2504.