Out and About lists current events in Chowan County and surrounding areas. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
March 18
Spring Fundraiser planned
EDENTON - The G&A Memorial Foundation Spring Fundraiser is planned from 5 – 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at the Edenton Bay Trading Company.
Tickets are $10. There will be food, drinks, silent auction and vinyl night.
Edenton Bay Trading Company is located at 407 South Broad St. in Edenton.
Saturday Farmer’s Market set
EDENTON - The Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. — 12 noon on Saturday, March 18.
March 21
Republican Party Convention slated
EDENTON - The Chowan County GOP will be hosting this convention beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 at Leon Nixon’s Restaurant.
Dinner will be served and the cost to attend the convention along with dinner is $14.95 and can be paid at the door.
The keynote speaker will be Henry Hinton. State Senator Norm Sanderson and Representative Ed Goodwin will also be speaking.
Leon Nixon Restaurant is located at 749 Virginia Rd. in Edenton.
Blood Drive set
ROCKY HOCK - Rocky Hock Baptist Church will be hosting a blood drive from 1 – 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.
A $50 Nixon’s Hardware gift certificate will be given to one donor or volunteer who completes a Blood Trivia crossword puzzle available at the drive.
Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org and enter RHBC.
Rocky Hock Baptist Church is located at 113 Rocky Hock Church Rd. in Edenton.
March 24 – 25
Harry Potter Extravaganza returns to Edenton
EDENTON - The fourth annual Harry Potter Extravaganza, hosted by Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, will take place in downtown Edenton on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at various local businesses and the library itself. Final details are still being worked on, but mark your calendars!
For more information, contact Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library at (252) 482-4112 or visit the library.
The Shepard – Pruden Memorial Library located at 106 West Water Street in Edenton.
March 25
Lions host Breakfast for the Blind set
EDENTON - The Edenton Lions Club will host a “Breakfast for the Blind” event from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 at Edenton United Methodist Church.
A $10 donation will pay for a ticket, which covers breakfast and helps fund Edenton Lions’ programs for the blind and vision impaired. Tickets are available from any Edenton Lions Club member. For more information, call (252) 482-7906.
Edenton United Methodist Church is located at 225 Virginia Road in Edenton.
Saturday Farmer’s Market set
EDENTON - The Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. — 12 noon on Saturday, March 25.
Original and Traditional Bluegrass music planned
EDENTON - Charles Pettee will be downtown Edenton at 12 noon on Saturday, March 25.
This event is free and open to the public.
It will be held at 112 West Water St. in Edenton.
March 30
Explored & explained slated
EDENTON - A look into the little known and surprising life of Francis Corbin is being held at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 30 at the Cupola House.
Meet and greet will begin at 5 p.m. and the program will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Reservations are required. Reservation deadline is Saturday, March 18.
The Cupola House is located at 408 South Broad St. in Edenton.
March 31
Sip & create slated
EDENTON – Sip and create with Tina Fielder is planned from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31 at the Gregarious Goose.
Pre-registration is required, the event is $45 plus tax.
Heavy d’oeuvres and drinks will be served.
The Gregarious Goose is located at 315 South Broad St. in Edenton.
April 01
Saturday Farmer’s Market set
EDENTON - The Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. — 12 noon on Saturday, April 01.
Boat America Boating Safety Course planned
EDENTON - The US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 1602 will be offering this course from 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the American Legion Post 40.
The cost is $25 for the first family member and $15 for each additional family member.
It includes the book. One will need to bring their own lunch bag.
For additional information please call or text Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
The American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen St. in Edenton.
Volunteer Appreciation Day salted
HERTFORD – The Perquimans County Restoration Association is planning this event from 2 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 01 at the Newbold-White House Visitor Center.
This event is to say thank you to the current volunteers and to welcome new volunteers.
The Newbold-White House Visitor Center is located at 151 Newbold-White Rd. in Hertford.
April 22
Children’s Festival slated
HERTFORD – The Chowan/Perquiman’s Smart Start Partnership will be hosting the 15th annual week of the Young Child Children’s Festival will be held from 10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the Perquiman’s Recreation Center.
There will be free giveaways while supplies last. There will be a petting zoo, car seat checks, games and more. This event is free.
For moire information, call 252-482-3035.
The Perquiman’s Recreation Center is located at 310 Granby St. in Hertford.
April 25
Vehicle Day slated
EDENTON – The Chamber has partnered with White Oak Elementary to bring vehicle day to the Pre-K through second grade students and also with D.F. Walker grades 3 – 5 for a career day on Tuesday, April 25.
Call Susan Creed at the Chamber office if a business would like to participate in this day for the schools. The number is 252-482-3400.
April 1 – 30
No Show Family Picnic slated
EDENTON – Kid’s first is hosting their first hide in plain sight — no show family picnic for the month of April.
They need the public’s help, just not in person. Stay home, hang out in the yard and enjoy time with family and friends.
April is Child Abuse Awareness month. Rather than going to another event, help support Kids First’s mission.
RSVP today by going to https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/LetsHideinPlainSightFamilyPicnic.
Ongoing
Wastewater Report available for review
COLUMBIA – The town of Columbia annual 2022 Wastewater report is available for review at the Town of Columbia Municipal Building, during weekday office hours.
The public is invited to review the report.
The Town of Columbia Municipal Building is located at 103 Main St. in Columbia.
American Legion Events
EDENTON – Bingo is held at 7 p.m. every Monday at Post 40.
Regular meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Post 40.
No pre-registration is required, but the Legion is seeking additional members.
American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.
Edenton Farmers Market
EDENTON – The Edenton Farmers Market is open weekly from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays during the colder season.
The market is located at 200 North Broad Street in Edenton.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling (252) 482-6767.
Edenton Lions Club
EDENTON – The Edenton Lions Club meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month, with a board meeting at 6 p.m. and business meeting at 7 p.m. during the second Monday and a business meeting at 7 p.m. during the fourth Monday at Edenton Baptist Church.
The club is looking for new members.
Edenton Baptist Church is located at 200 South Granville Street in Edenton.
Albemarle Sound Base Submarine Veterans
EDENTON – The local chapter of submarine veterans meets at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at American Legion Post 40
The American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.
Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club
EDENTON – The Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club meets at 7:30 p.m. every Monday evening at their clubhouse. The club is always welcoming new members.
For questions about joining the club, contact John McArthur at john.mcarthur10@gmail.com.
The clubhouse is located at 147 Old Hertford Road in Edenton.
River City Toastmasters
WINDSOR – The River City Toastmasters, a community club composed of people who are committed to developing public speaking and leadership skills – meets virtually from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.
To attend a Zoom meeting, visit the organization’s web page at https://rivercitytm.toastmastersclubs.org.
The meetings are free and open to the public.