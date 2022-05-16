Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to tnewman@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
May 16
Edenton Board of Adjustment meeting held
The Edenton Board of Adjustment will hold a meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 16 at the Edenton Municipal Building at 504 South Broad Street in Edenton.
The meeting is open to the public, but seating may be limited.
May 16
Chowan County Commissioners convene
The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will hold their second monthly meeting at 6 p.m on Monday, May 16 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.
The meeting is open to the public, with a public comment period held before the commissioners consider voting on any main items.
May 17
Farewell to Finlay
Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library open house - farewell to Jennifer Finlay
From 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will host an open house for the public to come and wish outgoing librarian Jennifer Finlay well.
The library is located at 106 West Water St. in Edenton.
May 17
Election Day arrives
The primary and municipal elections in Chowan County will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at all local polling places. On the ballot are primary races (by party) and town of Edenton races.
The town of Edenton race decisions are final as of Tuesday and will not be held in November while primary winners move forward to the general election.
May 19
John A. Holmes Senior Walk
The senior class of John A. Holmes High School will participate in their annual senior walk at the elementary schools in the county between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Please contact John A. Holmes High at (252) 482-8426 for further information on the walk.
May 20
Easels in the Garden Tour returns
Held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21, the Easels in the Garden biennial tour returns to Edenton for a weekend of beautiful outdoor art and historic preservation.
The Art in Bloom exhibit at the Chowan Arts Council gallery will be held concurrently, where floral arrangers each interpret a work of art. The finale of the two-day event is a festive Garden Party, with displays of the artists’ work available for purchase.
Funds raised are used to help maintain the 1758 Cupola House and its gardens.
Tickets may be purchased at the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center.
Advance tickets are $35 ($40 day of the event). Tickets are good for both days and include the Garden Party and Art Sale from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are non-refundable.
May 20
Boogie on Broad shakes up downtown Edenton
From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 20, the annual Boogie on Broad street festival returns to South Broad St. in Edenton.
This year's event will feature The Embers. Headed up by saxophone pro, Craig Woolard, The Embers will put joy in your step, love in your heart and beach music in your soul!
May 21
Run a 5K with the big dogs of CMS
Join the Chowan Middle School PTA for their first annual 5K & 1 mile fun run at 8 a.m. at Elizabeth Vann Moore Park at 210 East Water St. in Edenton.
Money raised will go towards field trips for middle school students.
The costs are:
* $30 5K after May up until race day.
* $20 fun run fee after 5/15/22 up until race day.
Register at www.runtheeast.com.
May 23
Pettigrew Regional Library Board meets
The Pettigrew Regional Library Board will meet at 2 p.m. on Monday May 23 in-person at the Washington County Library in Plymouth. This meeting is open to the public.
The Washington County Library is located at 201 East Third St., Plymouth, NC 27962.
Sept. 9-11
Class of 1972 50th Reunion
The John A. Holmes High School Class of 1972 announces their upcoming 50th Anniversary Reunion on September 9-11, 2022 in Edenton.
All alumni from the 1972 class, their guest, as well as JAHHS teachers and support staff from that period are invited to participate.
Friday - Casual Meet & Greet; Saturday - Golf tournament, continental breakfast, tours and sightseeing, semi-formal dance and banquet (blue & gold color theme); Sunday - Unity worship service.
Registration information can be found on the class of 1972 website: https://myevent.com/JAHHS1972.
To request an invitation or more details, you may send an email with your contact information and mailing address to: jahhsclassof1972reunion@ gmail.com. Or, you may direct questions to: Lew Valentine - (402) 319-7638, Jill White Lewis - (252) 904-4446, or Phyllis Anthony Coleman – (301) 335-8461.
Ongoing
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.