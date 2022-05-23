Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to Tyler Newman at tnewman@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
May 25
Job Fair at JAHHS to be held
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce and John A. Holmes High School are partnering up to host a community job fair on the front lawn of the high school from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The event is open to both high schoolers and members of the general public.
For local businesses, there is no charge to participate, but the Chamber asks that you bring your own table and chairs. Contact the Chamber to join.
May 25
High school construction project meeting planned
At 9 a.m. on May 25 at the ECPS Technology Department at 900 North Oakum Street in Edenton, discussions on scope and budget will be held about the upcoming John A. Holmes High School.
The meeting will be held by a joint committee of both the Chowan Board of Commissioners and the Edenton-Chowan School Board.
May 26
Award night at JAH to be celebrated
Student awards will be conferred during the annual award night at John A. Holmes High School. The underclassmen awards will be held at 1:45 p.m. and the senior awards will be held at 6 p.m., both in the school gym.
May 30
Memorial Day Ceremony scheduled
A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Chowan County Veterans Memorial on East Queen Street behind the Chowan County Courthouse. The event is open to the public.
May 30
Submarine Veterans’ holding ceremony
The Albemarle Sound Base chapter of the North Carolina Submarine Veterans will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for their proposed memorial bench at noon near the Penelope Barker House on the Edenton waterfront. The event is open to the public.
June 1
Edenton Steamers invite all to Fan Fest
At 6 p.m., the Edenton Steamers will kick off their summer season with a Fan Fest at Historic Hicks Field at the corner of East Freemason Street and Woodard Street.
Come meet the team, play games and stock up on new Steamers merch! Free admission for all and concessions will be available.
June 11
Somerset Place hosts Days Gone By
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m, join Somerset Place along the shores of Lake Phelps for the 11th Annual Days Gone By living history event.
Experience history through arts, crafts, guided tours, and activities. This event will feature opportunities to learn about plantation life through historic trades and crafts, living history, hands-on activities and guided tours. Historian Gary Riggs will discuss Civil War medicine by the reconstructed hospital. Enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides along the historic carriage drives. The Washington Underground Railroad Museum will be here again with their interactive presentation. Various artists and vendors are invited to rent a space on the grounds to sell their wares or food items.
Suggested donation of $5 for adults and $3 for kids is welcomed. Guided tours have a required fee of $2 for adults and $1 for seniors 65 and over and children ages 5-12.
Somerset Place is located at 2572 Lake Shore Road, Creswell, N.C. 27928.
Sept. 9-11
Save the date for reunion
The John A. Holmes High School Class of 1972 announces their upcoming 50th Anniversary Reunion on September 9-11, 2022 in Edenton.
All alumni from the 1972 class, their guest, as well as JAHHS teachers and support staff from that period are invited to participate. Registration information can be found on the class of 1972 website: https://myevent.com/JAHHS1972.
To request an invitation or more details, you may send an email with your contact information and mailing address to: jahhsclassof1972reunion@ gmail.com.