Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bhoggard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
May 7
May Play Day
May Play Day is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7 at the Rocky Hock Community Center.
The event, sponsored by the Rocky Hock Ruritan Club, will feature train rides, children’s crafts and games and drawings.
BBQ Chicken plates will be sold from 4-6 p.m. for $10 each.
Blessing of the Fleet
The Edenton Yacht Club is sponsoring the sixth annual Blessing of the Fleet at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the Edenton Town Dock.
Procession begins at 10:40 to cruise to the Edenton breakwater. There, clergy will confer blessings and benedictions for a season of fair winds and fine boating.
The Revs. Malone Gilliam, Jonathan Tobias and Jeff Russell will officiate. The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office will lead the parade.
All boaters, power, sail and paddle are welcome. Assemble near Pembroke Creek No. 4 at 10:30 a.m.
June 17
Junior Docent Workshop
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host a Junior Docent Workshop from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
The workshop is for the ages 13 to 17 years old.
The workshop is free, and lunch is included.
Registration is required.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information or to register, call 252-335-1453.
Ongoing
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE - Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON - The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
GED Testing
Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.