Oct. 14-15
Evening Lantern Tours offered
The Friends of State Historic Sites – Edenton, present evening lantern tours. These tours will be held every 15 minutes from the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse beginning at 6:30 p.m. and ending around 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15.
Tickets are $10 per person and sold at the door. Cash or check only. No pre-registration is available. The 1767 Chowan County Courthouse is located at 117 East King St., Edenton.
Oct. 15
National Rosary Rally coming to Edenton
At noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, a local rally – in conjunction with the National Rosary Rally – will be held by the Women’s Club of St. Anne Catholic Church in Edenton.
The club invites Christians of all ages to join them for unity and prayer. St. Anne Catholic Church is located at 207 North Broad Street in Edenton, with the rally taking place on the West Albemarle Street side under a tent. The event will last approximately 40 minutes.
Luminaria lights up Holmes
The Chowan/Perquimans Relay for Life will hold a Luminaria ceremony from 7 p.m. — 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Aces Stadium on the campus of John A. Holmes High School. Attendees can purchase bags for $10 each in honor of those affected by cancer. Proceeds go towards the American Cancer Society/Relay for Life.
To purchase a Luminaria online, visit www.relayforlife.org/chowancountync and select “Luminaria.” Bags will be sold onsite from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the day of. For more information, contact Frances Hammer at (252) 312-7968.
School board candidate forum planned
A Q&A forum for school board candidates is scheduled to be hosted at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at American Legion Post 40. The event will feature Chowan County’s school board candidates answering questions from a moderator and the press about their vision for education in Chowan County.
The forum is free and open to the community. American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton.
Oct. 20
Emergency services personnel honored
The 51st annual Chowan County Emergency Services Appreciation Banquet will be held at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 40 in Edenton.
Five awards will be given — Communicator of the Year, Youth Awards, Fireman of the Year, EMT of the Year and Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the American Legion, Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, Edenton Police Department and Chowan County Clerk of Court Office. American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen St., Edenton.
Oct. 25
Women of Distinction presentation scheduled
As part of the Edenton Tea Party 248th anniversary, the Edenton Historical Commission will welcome Betsy Cahill to lecture on the topics of preservation, growth and tourism.
Cahill is the Chairman of the Preservation Society of Charleston, S.C. and has attended Harvard, Oxford and Yale universities. She will be sharing information on the preservation of Edenton’s unique character, quality of life and diverse neighborhoods.
The presentation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 101 West Gale St., Edenton. A reception will follow at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Oct. 29
Book signing slated
From 2 p.m. — 4 p.m. at the Chowan Arts Council, a free event with Edenton author Kathryn Louise Wood (Kate Ahearn) will be held, which includes an author-led reading and book signing for Wood’s new book “Zephyr Stone and the Haunted Beach House.” Games, giveaways, refreshments and family-friendly entertainment will be featured. Halloween costumes are welcome.
The event is free and open to the public. The Chowan Arts Council is located at 112 West Water St., Edenton.
Oct. 31
Safe trick-or-treating for kids
In the usual Halloween spirit, downtown Edenton will host a safe trick-or-treating event along South Broad Street for families beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Halloween evening.
The event is free and open to the public.
Nov. 8
Annual luncheon returns
Edenton’s Garden of Eden Club will host their annual Holiday Luncheon and Floral Design Fundraiser at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
This year’s theme, “Seasons Bounty,” will be illustrated by Gina Rascoe with a how-to floral arrangement demonstration. Her arrangements make creative use of foliage, flowers and found objects. All proceeds from the luncheon are used to support the Celebration Garden on the grounds of the Penelope Barker House.
Tickets for the luncheon and fundraiser are $40, which includes lunch, and can be purchased at the Barker House, or by calling (252) 482-7800. The event will take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Parish Hall located at 101 West Gale St., Edenton.
Nov. 10
Woman’s Club holds fundraiser
The Edenton Woman’s Club will be holding a Card Party Fundraiser from 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church in Edenton. The funds raised will go to supporting community projects and scholarships. Raffle tickets and basket raffles will be available for purchase during the party.
The cost is $12 per person and includes lunch. For tickets call Nell Drees at (757) 503-0396 or ask any Woman’s Club member.
Ongoing
American Legion Events
Bingo is held at 7 p.m. every Monday at Post 40.
Regular meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Post 40.
American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton. No pre-registration is required, but the Legion is seeking additional members.
Edenton Farmers Market
The Edenton Farmers Market is open weekly from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m on Wednesdays (only through November 3).
The market is located at 200 North Broad Street in Edenton.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling (252) 482-6767.
Edenton Lions Club
The Edenton Lions Club meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month, with a board meeting at 6 p.m. and business meeting at 7 p.m. during the second Monday and a business meeting at 7 p.m. during the fourth Monday. The club is looking for new members.
The club meets at Edenton Baptist Church, 200 South Granville Street in Edenton.
Albemarle Sound Base Submarine Veterans
The local chapter of submarine veterans meets at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at American Legion Post 40, 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.
Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club
The Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club meets at 7:30 p.m. every Monday evening at their clubhouse, located at 147 Old Hertford Road in Edenton. The club is always welcoming new members.
For questions about joining the club, contact John McArthur at john.mcarthur10@gmail.com.