Oct. 20
Reconciliation group welcomes faith leaders
The Edenton Racial Reconciliation Group is holding a special program called “Facing History and Facing Ourselves, in Faith, Hope and Love” with speakers Doug Tanner and Peter Storey.
Tanner is the founder of The Faith & Politics Institute in Washington, while Storey is an activist and was president of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa, past president of the South African Council of Churches and Methodist Bishop of the Johannesburg/Soweto area for 13 years, holding a close relationship with former South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
The event will be held at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Edenton United Methodist Church at 225 Virginia Road. The event is free and open to the public.
Emergency services personnel honored
The 51st annual Chowan County Emergency Services Appreciation Banquet will be held at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 40 in Edenton.
Five awards will be given — Communicator of the Year, Youth Awards, Fireman of the Year, EMT of the Year and Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the American Legion, Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, Edenton Police Department and Chowan County Clerk of Court Office. American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen St., Edenton.
Oct. 23
Monument to be rededicated
The Edmundson-Fox Monument at the corner of Church and Newby streets in Hertford will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The rededication marks the 350th anniversary of the missionary visits of Quakers William Edmundson and George Fox (founder of Quakerism) to Perquimans County in 1672, as well as resetting of the monument as a part of the new Perquimans River bridge project.
Guidebooks for a driving tour of historic Quaker sites in Perquimans will be available following the rededication and the Newbold White House will be open for tours.
Oct. 25
Women of Distinction presentation scheduled
As part of the Edenton Tea Party 248th anniversary, the Edenton Historical Commission will welcome Betsy Cahill to lecture on the topics of preservation, growth and tourism.
Cahill is the Chairman of the Preservation Society of Charleston, S.C. and has attended Harvard, Oxford and Yale universities. She will be sharing information on the preservation of Edenton’s unique character, quality of life and diverse neighborhoods.
The presentation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 101 West Gale Street in Edenton. A reception will follow at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Oct. 29
Book signing slated
From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chowan Arts Council, a free event with Edenton author Kathryn Louise Wood (Kate Ahearn) will be held, which includes an author-led reading and book signing for Wood’s new book “Zephyr Stone and the Haunted Beach House.” Games, giveaways, refreshments and family-friendly entertainment will all be featured. Halloween costumes are welcome.
The event is free and open to the public. The Chowan Arts Council is located at 112 West Water Street in Edenton.
Oct. 31
Safe trick-or-treating for kids
In the usual Halloween spirit, downtown Edenton will host a safe trick-or-treating event along South Broad Street for families beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Halloween evening.
The event is free and open to the public.
Nov. 8
Annual luncheon returns
Edenton’s Garden of Eden Club will host their annual Holiday Luncheon and Floral Design Fundraiser at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
This year’s theme, “Seasons Bounty,” will be illustrated by Gina Rascoe with a how-to floral arrangement demonstration. Her arrangements make creative use of foliage, flowers, and found objects. All proceeds from the luncheon are used to support the Celebration Garden on the grounds of the Penelope Barker House.
Tickets for the luncheon and fundraiser are $40, which includes lunch, and can be purchased at the Barker House or by calling (252) 482-7800. The event will take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Parish Hall located at 101 West Gale Street in Edenton.
Nov. 10
Woman’s Club holds fundraiser
The Edenton Woman’s Club will be holding a Card Party Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church in Edenton. The funds raised will go towards supporting community projects and scholarships. Raffle tickets and basket raffles will be available for purchase during the party.
The cost is $12 per person and includes lunch. For tickets call Nell Drees at (757) 503-0396 or ask any Woman’s Club member.
Nov. 14
Prayer group to meet
The Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence will hold a monthly neighborhood prayer in Police Zone 11 (Tyler Lane, Oakdale Drive, Paxton Lane, Old Hertford Road, Coston Lane, Peanut Drive, North Broad Street) at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 at Union Grove AME Zion Church. The event is to pray for unity, peace and restoration throughout Edenton.
The prayer is open to the community, especially those who live in Police Zone 11. Union Grove AME Zion Church is located at 212 Tyler Lane in Edenton.
Nov. 15
Book reading and signing planned
Join the Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library and the Chowan Arts Council to meet the author of one of Amazon.com’s “best new books” for 2022 – also the daughter of an Edenton resident – Sascha Rothchild.
Rothchild will be giving a reading as well as a talk at the library, followed by a book signing at the Chowan Arts Council. There will be a limited supply of books for sale.
The event begins at 4 p.m. at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library. It is open to the public. The library is located at 106 West Water Street in Edenton and the Chowan Arts Council is located at 112 West Water Street.
Nov. 19
Concert marks grand opening
The Herringbone on the Waterfront will hold its grand opening celebration during the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday, Nov. 19. The Red Clay Strays of Mobile, Ala. will be performing on stage just outside the restaurant around 7 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. The Herringbone is located at 119 West Water Street in Edenton.
Dec. 4
Christmas at Historic Hope Plantation
Christmas open house will be held at Historic Hope Plantation in Windsor from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The Hope Mansion and King Bazemore House will be decorated with period decorations. Live holiday music, refreshments and horse drawn carriage and wagon rides will be available.
There is no charge for the event but donations are appreciated. Tours will be available on the site at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. from Dec. 5 to Dec. 10 at $10 a person. Call (252) 794-3140 for more details.
Historic Hope Plantation is located at 132 Hope House Road in Windsor.
Dec. 9-10
41st Annual Christmas Candlelight Tour returns
Edenton’s most famous Christmas event, the Christmas Candlelight Tour, will kick off from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10 and tour the east side of Edenton.
Ticket prices in advance are $30, rising to $35 on the days of December 8-10. Children 12 and under are free. Groups of 10 or more are $25 per person.
To purchase tickets, visit ehcnc.org or call (252) 482-07800. Tickets are valid for both days.
Ongoing
American Legion Events
Bingo is held at 7 p.m. every Monday at Post 40.
Regular meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Post 40.
American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton. No pre-registration is required, but the Legion is seeking additional members.
Edenton Farmers Market
The Edenton Farmers Market is open weekly from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m on Wednesdays (only through November 3).
The market is located at 200 North Broad Street in Edenton.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling (252) 482-6767.
Edenton Lions Club
The Edenton Lions Club meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month, with a board meeting at 6 p.m. and business meeting at 7 p.m. during the second Monday and a business meeting at 7 p.m. during the fourth Monday. The club is looking for new members.
The club meets at Edenton Baptist Church, 200 South Granville Street in Edenton.
Albemarle Sound Base Submarine Veterans
The local chapter of submarine veterans meets at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at American Legion Post 40, 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.
Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club
The Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club meets at 7:30 p.m. every Monday evening at their clubhouse, located at 147 Old Hertford Road in Edenton. The club is always welcoming new members.
For questions about joining the club, contact John McArthur at john.mcarthur10@gmail.com.