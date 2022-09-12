Out and About lists current events in Chowan County and surrounding areas. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to tnewman@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Sept. 12
Prayer group to meet
The Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence is hosting a monthly neighborhood prayer for Police Zone 9 and invites all residents to join them as they pray for unity, peace and restoration throughout Edenton.
The prayer will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 at All Seasons Self Storage, located at 1212 North Oakum Street in Edenton.
Cub Scouts looking for members
Cub Scout Pack 164 will hold a meeting at 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 at the Scout Hut in front of John A. Holmes High School. New members – elementary aged boys – are welcome.
Sept. 20
Gardening lessons taught
Discover best management practices for landscapes, turf, and gardens in northeastern North Carolina through a four week course titled Gardening in the Albemarle. Online & In-person.
Visit go.ncsu.edu/gita for more information or call (252) 482-6585. The event is free and open to the public.
Sept. 24
Boys & Girls Club holds 5K
In support of the Teen Center programs at the Boys & Girls Club in Edenton, a 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Queen Anne Park.
$25 5K through Sept. 16 – $30 after.
$15 Fun Run through Sept. 16 – $20 after.
Registration is required. Register online at: www.runsignup.com/Race/NC/Edenton/BoysGirlsClub5KandFunRun
Steamers invite folks out for fun
Historic Hicks Field will be holding a music and food festival beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Music will be performed by The Daniel Jordan Band and the Eric Dunlow Band and PBNJ. Food and drink will be available.
Historic Hicks Field is located at 111 East Freemason Street in Edenton.
Local environmental group celebrates waterways
The Chowan-Edenton Environmental Group (CEEG) will host a “Celebrating Sound Waterways” festival event from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Edenton’s Colonial Waterfront Park.
Exhibits, art, food and music will all be available and open to the public. For more information contact the group at ceeg2007@gmail.com.
Colonial Park is located at 510 South Broad Street in Edenton.
Jollification tours Hertford
Jollification – a tour of historic homes and sites in downtown Hertford – is slated for 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. It will be followed by dinner, music and auctions beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Newbold-White House. Sponsored by the Perquimans County Restoration Association. Pre-purchase tickets for tour only or tour and dinner on-line at www.perquimansrestoration.org. Tickets can also be purchased on tour-day only beginning at 11 a.m. at the Fellowship Hall at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church at 207 South Church Street in Hertford.
Film to be screened
“The Neutral Ground,” an award-winning film on Confederate monuments, is coming to Providence Baptist Church in Edenton for a free screening, panel discussion and open conversation. Sponsored by a group of concerned citizens, the North Carolina Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities in the Criminal Justice System and the ACLU of North Carolina.
The program starts at 3:30 p.m. Providence Missionary Baptist Church is located at 214 West Church Street in Edenton. Masks are required.
Furniture day in Tyner
Four Corners Store will host a Furniture Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held both inside the store and outside. Come out and browse used or antique wares and mingle with the community.
Four Corners Store is located at 628 Center Hill Road in Tyner.
Sept. 27-Oct. 1
Chowan County Regional Fair returns
The Chowan County Regional Fair will return on Sept. 27. The fair will be held from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday. Price of admission is $6.00 advance and $8.00 at the gate. Armbands for unlimited rides are $17 advance and $20 at the gate. Armbands do not cover gate admission.
The fair will be located at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.
October 1
Arts on the Perquimans Show calling all artisans
The 11th Arts on the Perquimans Show is looking for folks willing to participate.
The art show will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 Granby Street in Hertford.
All information is located at www.perquimansarts.org or call the gallery at (252) 426-3041 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesdays thru Saturdays.
October 8
Colonial Market held
The Cupola House and Gardens will feature a Colonial Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Colonial-era vendors selling heritage seeds, handmade soaps, pewter and more will be open. Children’s activities include a storyteller, hat maker, art project and musician. Hot cider and other goodies will be available as well.
The Cupola House is located at 408 South Broad St. in Edenton. The event is free and open to the public.
Ongoing
American Legion Events
Bingo is held at 7 p.m. every Monday at Post 40.
Regular meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Post 40.
American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton. No pre-registration is required, but the Legion is seeking additional members.
Edenton Farmers Market
The Edenton Farmers Market is open weekly from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m on Wednesdays (only through November 3).
The market is located at 200 North Broad Street in Edenton.
Downtown Hertford Flea Market
A new flea market has opened in downtown Hertford from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday. Local vendors will be available streetside. The market will run until winter.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling (252) 482-6767.