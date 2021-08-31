Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Sept. 2
Meeting
EDENTON – The Plymouth-Edenton Flotilla of the coast Guard Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7.
Guest speaker will be Coast Guard BM2 Adam Haggarty of the Aids to Navigation Team. He will explain the Coast Guard’s role in maintaining buoys, channel markers and other navigation and safety aids.
The meeting is free, and open to the public.
The meeting will be held at Edenton’s Northeastern Regional Airport conference room.
Sept. 7
Traveling Exhibit
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host a traveling exhibit titled, “Navigating Jim Crow: The Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina” from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, starting Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The exhibit is free, and open to the public.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
Sept. 9
Class
EDENTON – The BABY (Birthing and Beginning Years) class will be held in-person and via Zoom beginning Thursday, Sept. 9.
The program seeks to create informed and healthy new mothers, and to support the well-being of their young children.
The class is free to the public, and preregistration is encouraged.
For more information or to register, contact Sherlton Broadnax or Sarah Williams at 252-482-3035.
Tot Time
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host Tot Time titled, “Colonial Play,” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
Children will travel back in time, and explore toys that the children of the Jackson house would have played with.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
Sept. 10
Steak Dinner
EDENTON – The American Legion Post 40 will host a steak dinner Friday, Sept. 10.
The price of the meal is $20 per person, and includes rib eye steak, baked potato, salad and dessert.
Seating is limited to 40, so early registration is preferred.
The dinner will be held at the American Legion Post 40, 1317 West Queen St. in Edenton.
For more information or to register, call 252-482-4057.
Sept. 11
Movie Premiere
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will present the movie premiere of “The Secret of Corolla: The Gift from the Outer Banks” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 in the Gaither Auditorium.
Producer Jerry Thompson of Big Dog Films and Meg Puckett, Herd Manager, of the Corolla Wild Horse Fund will be available to answer any questions.
The event is free, and open to the public.
Gaither Auditorium is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
Sept. 13
Neighborhood Prayer Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence will host its September Neighborhood Prayer Meeting for Police Zone 9 at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
Police Zone 9 includes: North Oakum St., Johnston St., Cabarrus St., East First St., Park Ave., Dicks St., Blades St., Oakum Circle, Walker St., Blades Circle, Bond St., East Third Ave. and Coke Ave.
The prayer meeting is free, and open to the public.
The prayer meeting will be held at Endtime Harvest Outreach Church, 1111 North Oakum St. in Edenton.
Sept. 13
Armchair Traveler Series
EDENTON – The Library’s Armchair Traveler Series, “The Albemarle: From the Coast to the Rivers” will be held from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.
Margaret Miller Growe will present: Old Nags Head and the Changing Outer Banks.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The library is located at 106 West Water St. in Edenton.
For more information on the project, visit https://tamassee.org/outer-banks-project/.
Sept. 15
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly History for Lunch hybrid at noon Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Journalist, John Railey, will discuss “The Lost Colony Murder on the Outer Banks: Seeking Justice for Brenda Joyce Holland”
The event is free, and open to the public, in-person and via zoom.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to the lecture virtually.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
Oct. 20
Lecture
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host a lecture titled, “Beyond the Green Book: Recovering Elizabeth City’s Historic African American Businesses through Project-based Learning at noon Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The lecture is free, and open to the public.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
Oct. 30
Boo at the Museum
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host Boo! at the Museum from 3 – 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Participants will be able to take a glimpse into Halloween past, play games, participate in creative activities and enjoy sweet treats.
The event is presented by the Museum of the Albemarle Junior Docents.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, email charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.