Sept. 20-22
Church revival scheduled
Piney Grove AME Zion Church will be holding a nightly revival at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, 21 and 22. Pastor Randy Griffin from Union Grove AME Zion Church will be the guest revivalist.
The event is free and open to the public. The Zoom meeting ID is 824 5313 8011 and the passcode is 8gkNQK. For in-person attendance, Piney Grove AME Zion Church is located at 900 Sandy Ridge Road in Tyner.
Sept. 24
Boys & Girls Club holds 5K
In support of the Teen Center programs at the Boys & Girls Club in Edenton, a 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Queen Anne Park. The 5K is $30 and the Fun Run is $20.
Registration is required. Register online at: www.runsignup.com/Race/NC/Edenton/BoysGirlsClub5KandFunRun
Steamers invite folks out for fun
Historic Hicks Field will be holding a music and food festival beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Music will be performed by The Daniel Jordan Band and the Eric Dunlow Band and PBNJ. Food and drink will be available.
Historic Hicks Field is located at 111 East Freemason Street in Edenton.
Local environmental group celebrates waterways
The Chowan-Edenton Environmental Group (CEEG) will host a “Celebrating Sound Waterways” festival event from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Edenton’s Colonial Waterfront Park.
Exhibits, art, food and music will all be available and open to the public. For more information contact the group at ceeg2007@gmail.com.
Colonial Park is located at 510 South Broad Street in Edenton.
Film to be screened
“The Neutral Ground,” an award-winning film on Confederate monuments, is coming to Providence Baptist Church in Edenton for a free screening, panel discussion and open conversation. Sponsored by a group of concerned citizens, the North Carolina Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities in the Criminal Justice System and the ACLU of North Carolina.
The program starts at 3:30 p.m. Providence Missionary Baptist Church is located at 214 West Church Street in Edenton. Masks are required.
Furniture day in Tyner
Four Corners Store will host a Furniture Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held both inside the store and outside. Come out and browse used or antique wares and mingle with the community.
Four Corners Store is located at 628 Center Hill Road in Tyner.
Sept. 26
Armchair Traveler series hosted
The 15th annual Armchair Traveler series will be held upstairs at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library on Mondays through Oct. 17.
At 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, Ranger Katie Sanford with the Dismal Swamp State Park will talk about the swamp’s history and significance to our region. There is no registration required and the event is free to the public.
Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is located at 106 West Water Street in Edenton.
Sept. 27-Oct. 1
Chowan County Regional Fair returns
The Chowan County Regional Fair will return on Sept. 27. The fair will be held from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday. Price of admission is $6.00 advance and $8.00 at the gate. Armbands for unlimited rides are $17 advance and $20 at the gate. Armbands do not cover gate admission.
The fair will be located at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.
Sept. 28
Blood drive slated
The Blood Connection is hosting a blood drive at Kellogg Supply Company in Edenton from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The event is open to the public.
Kellogg Supply Company is located at 409 West Queen Street in Edenton.
October 1
Arts on the Perquimans Show calling all artisans
The 11th Arts on the Perquimans Show is looking for folks willing to participate.
The art show will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 Granby Street in Hertford.
All information is located at www.perquimansarts.org or call the gallery at (252) 426-3041 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesdays thru Saturdays.
Peanut Festival and Battle of the Bands
The 47th annual Peanut Festival is returning to John A. Holmes High School on Saturday, Oct. 1. The parade down Broad Street will commence at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., BBQ and fried chicken plates can be picked up from the Boy Scout Hut in front of JAH. The cost is $10 per plate.
Battle of the Bands will kick off at 4 p.m. at Aces Stadium, where BBQ and chicken plate sales will continue. Arts and craft tables, baked goods and concessions will be available.
John A. Holmes High School is located at 600 Woodard Street in Edenton.
October 7
Fundraiser fries it up
The annual Shrimp by the Bay fundraiser will be held from 6:30 p.m to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 on the 1767 Courthouse Green in downtown Edenton.
The event is a fundraiser to support the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $50 and provide folks with access to fried/steam shrimp, fried flounder, potatoes, coleslaw, hushpuppies, beer, wine and tea, catered by Captain Bob’s Seafood of Hertford.
Live music, a dance floor, cornhole and a 50/50 raffle are all scheduled for the evening. The Chamber encourages guests to park behind the downtown shops off of Court Street.
October 8
Colonial Market held
The Cupola House and Gardens will feature a Colonial Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Colonial-era vendors selling heritage seeds, handmade soaps, pewter and more will be open. Children’s activities include a storyteller, hat maker, art project and musician. Hot cider and other goodies will be available as well.
The Cupola House is located at 408 South Broad St. in Edenton. The event is free and open to the public.
Model yachts race on the Bay
The 2022 Star 45 National Championship model yacht regatta will take place over the weekend of Oct. 8-9. The regatta is sanctioned by the American Model Yachting Association and organized by Triangle Sailing Club in Raleigh. More information is available at www.trianglemyc.org.
The event will be held along the Edenton waterfront and is open to the public. The event begins around 9 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Ongoing
Edenton Farmers Market
The Edenton Farmers Market is open weekly from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m on Wednesdays (only through November 3).
The market is located at 200 North Broad Street in Edenton.
Downtown Hertford Flea Market
A new flea market has opened in downtown Hertford from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday. Local vendors will be available streetside. The market will run until winter.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling (252) 482-6767.