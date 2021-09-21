Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Sept. 25
Concert
HERTFORD – There will be an outdoor, waterfront concert to benefit the Open Door Food Pantry at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
The concert will feature Brian Smith and his band, Adam Nixon and the Uphill Band and Muskrat Reames.
Tickets are $10 per person.
The concert will be held on the Yeopim River in Hertford.
For ore information or to purchase tickets, call 252-426-7411.
Oct. 1
Annual Meeting and Exhibit Opening
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host its Annual Meeting from 5:30 – 6 p.m. and the opening of the exhibit titled, “120 Years of Mystery: Nell Cropsey” from 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
Light refreshments will be served.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information or to register, contact Rebecca Stiles at 252-331-4021.
Oct. 2
Homes Tour and Dinner
HERTFORD – Perquimans County Restoration Association will celebrate the historic Hertford homes and sites with tours from 12:30 – 5 p.m. and dinner and music from 5:30 – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
Tours will begin at United Methodist Church and the dinner will be held on the lawn of the Newbold-White House. Music will be provided by “Uphill.”
Tickets are $35 per person for the tour and dinner or $25 per person for the tour.
The church is located at 200 Dobbs St. in Hertford.
Tickets are available at the Newbold-White House 252-426-7567, the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce 252-426-5657, Museum of the Albemarle Gift Shop 252-331-4026 or at United Methodist Church on the day of the event.
Boating Class
EDENTON – The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Edenton Yacht Club will host “Boat America” boating class from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. at Northeastern Regional Airport.
This course satisfies the North Carolina boat operator education requirements.
The cost of the class is $15 for the first family member and $5 for each additional family member. The cost includes textbook and all materials.
The airport is located at 113 Airport Dr. in Edenton.
For more information or to register, contact Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or Nick Handress at 703-626-8725.
Oct. 3
Homecoming
HERTFORD – Berea Church of Christ will host its 134th homecoming celebration with a singing group at 10 a.m. and a guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
The guest speaker will be Raphael Farrow.
Dinner will be served on the grounds after the service.
The church is located at 1664 New Hope Rd. in Hertford.
Oct. 20
Lecture
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host a lecture titled, “Beyond the Green Book: Recovering Elizabeth City’s Historic African American Businesses through Project-based Learning at noon Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The lecture is free, and open to the public.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
Oct. 30
Boo at the Museum
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host Boo! at the Museum from 3 – 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Participants will be able to take a glimpse into Halloween past, play games, participate in creative activities and enjoy sweet treats.
The event is presented by the Museum of the Albemarle Junior Docents.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, email charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.