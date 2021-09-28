Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Oct. 1
Annual Meeting and Exhibit Opening
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host its Annual Meeting from 5:30 – 6 p.m. and the opening of the exhibit titled, “120 Years of Mystery: Nell Cropsey” from 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
Light refreshments will be served.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information or to register, contact Rebecca Stiles at 252-331-4021.
Oct. 2
Homes Tour and Dinner
HERTFORD – Perquimans County Restoration Association will celebrate the historic Hertford homes and sites with tours from 12:30 – 5 p.m. and dinner and music from 5:30 – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
Tours will begin at United Methodist Church and the dinner will be held on the lawn of the Newbold-White House. Music will be provided by “Uphill.”
Tickets are $35 per person for the tour and dinner or $25 per person for the tour.
The church is located at 200 Dobbs St. in Hertford.
Tickets are available at the Newbold-White House 252-426-7567, the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce 252-426-5657, Museum of the Albemarle Gift Shop 252-331-4026 or at United Methodist Church on the day of the event.
Boating Class
EDENTON – The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Edenton Yacht Club will host “Boat America” boating class from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. at Northeastern Regional Airport.
This course satisfies the North Carolina boat operator education requirements.
The cost of the class is $15 for the first family member and $5 for each additional family member. The cost includes textbook and all materials.
The airport is located at 113 Airport Dr. in Edenton.
For more information or to register, contact Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or Nick Handress at 703-626-8725.
Oct. 2
Yard Sale and Plant Sale
WINDSOR – Historic Hope Foundation will host their 8th Annual Gigantic Flea Market, Yard Sale and Heirloom Plant Sale from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
The rain date will be Saturday, Oct. 9.
Vendors are still being accepted.
The event will be held at 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor.
For more information, call 252-794-3140.
Fundraiser Event
EDENTON – The Edenton Historical Commission will host “Penelope’s Prohibition Party: A Murder Mystery and More” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
This will be a COVID-friendly of the end of the Coronabition.
There will be prepackaged hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, jazz band and a murder mystery. Costumes from the 1920’s era are greatly encouraged.
Tickets are $50 per person.
The event will by held on the lawn of the Barker House, 505 South Broad St. in Edenton.
For more information, call 252-482-7800.
Oct. 3
Homecoming
HERTFORD – Berea Church of Christ will host its 134th Homecoming celebration with a singing group at 10 a.m. and a guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
The guest speaker will be Raphael Farrow.
Dinner will be served on the grounds after the service.
The church is located at 1664 New Hope Rd. in Hertford.
Oct. 8
Ribbon Cutting
COLUMBIA – The Partnership of the Sounds will host a ribbon cutting for the newly renovated Tyrrell County Visitor’s Center at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
The Tyrrell County Visitor’s is located at 203 Ludington Dr. in Columbia.
Shrimp By The Bay
EDENTON – The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce will host its 20th Annual Shrimp by the Bay from 6:30 – 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
The menu will include fried and steamed shrimp, fried flounder, potatoes, coleslaw, hushpuppies, wine, beer and tea.
Live entertainment will be provided by the “Main Event Band.” There will be a silent action, a basket raffle and games.
Tickets are $40 per person.
Shrimp by the Bay will be held on the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse Green, 117 East King St. in Edenton. Parking will be available on Court Street behind the downtown shops.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 252-482-3400.
Oct. 11
Monthly Neighborhood Prayer
EDENTON – The Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence will host its monthly neighborhood prayer meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11.
The October prayer meeting will be to pray for unity, peace and restoration in Police Zone 10.
This zone includes: Virginia Rd., Morris Circle, Badham Rd., North Broad St., Dillard Ave., Vann St., Pruden St., Cason St., Paradise Rd., Hawthrone Rd., Stratford Ave., West Second St. and West Third St.
The meeting will be rain or shine at St. Luke’s Church of Christ on the corner of Vann and Dilliard streets.
Oct. 15 & 16
Ghost Walk and Fall Festival
EDENTON – The Friends of State Historic Sites-Edenton will host a Ghost Walk and Fall Festival from 6 -8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16.
There will be family-friendly carnival games, food, beverages and a fire pit for smores.
Ghost tours will be every 15 minutes.
The cost is $10 per person, and does not include food, drinks or games.
The event will be held on the Courthouse Green.
Oct. 20
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly History for Lunch Hybrid at noon Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Melissa N. Stuckey, PhD, Elizabeth City State University, will present Beyond the Green Book: Recovering Elizabeth City’s Historic African American Businesses through Project-Based Learning.
The lecture is in conjunction with the Navigating Jim Crow: The Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina exhibit now on display at the museum.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
Oct. 23
Plant Sale
EDENTON – The Chowan-Gates-Perquimans Extension Master Gardeners will host a fall plant sale from 8 a.m. - noon Saturday, Oct. 23.
The plant sale will be held at the Edenton Farmers Market, 200 North Broad St. in Edenton.
For more information, call 252-482-6585.
Oct. 30
Boo at the Museum
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host Boo! at the Museum from 3 – 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Participants will be able to take a glimpse into Halloween past, play games, participate in creative activities and enjoy sweet treats.
The event is presented by the Museum of the Albemarle Junior Docents.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, email charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.