Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Sept. 10
Steak Dinner
EDENTON – The American Legion Post 40 will host a steak dinner Friday, Sept. 10.
The price of the meal is $20 per person, and includes rib eye steak, baked potato, salad and dessert.
Seating is limited to 40, so early registration is preferred.
The dinner will be held at the American Legion Post 40, 1317 West Queen St. in Edenton.
For more information or to register, call 252-482-4057.
Sept. 11
Movie Premiere
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will present the movie premiere of “The Secret of Corolla: The Gift from the Outer Banks” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 in the Gaither Auditorium.
Producer Jerry Thompson of Big Dog Films and Meg Puckett, Herd Manager, of the Corolla Wild Horse Fund will be available to answer any questions.
The event is free, and open to the public.
Gaither Auditorium is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
Celebrating the Banker Ponies
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host an event titled, “Celebrating the Banker Ponies” from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
Participants will visit with a Banker Pony from the Corolla Wild Life Horse Fund and participate in hands-on activities.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
Sept. 13
Neighborhood Prayer Meeting
EDENTON – The Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence will host its September Neighborhood Prayer Meeting for Police Zone 9 at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
Police Zone 9 includes: North Oakum St., Johnston St., Cabarrus St., East First St., Park Ave., Dicks St., Blades St., Oakum Circle, Walker St., Blades Circle, Bond St., East Third Ave. and Coke Ave.
The prayer meeting is free, and open to the public.
The prayer meeting will be held at Endtime Harvest Outreach Church, 1111 North Oakum St. in Edenton.
Sept. 13
Armchair Traveler Series
EDENTON – The Library’s Armchair Traveler Series, “The Albemarle: From the Coast to the Rivers” will be held from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.
Margaret Miller Growe will present: Old Nags Head and the Changing Outer Banks.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The library is located at 106 West Water St. in Edenton.
For more information on the project, visit https://tamassee.org/outer-banks-project/.
Sept. 15
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly History for Lunch hybrid at noon Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Journalist, John Railey, will discuss “The Lost Colony Murder on the Outer Banks: Seeking Justice for Brenda Joyce Holland”
The event is free, and open to the public, in-person and via zoom.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to the lecture virtually.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
Sept. 18
Community Fall Celebration
EDENTON – The Chowan County Democratic Party will host a Community Fall Celebration from 3 – 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
There will be vendors, arts, crafts, food activities and more.
Live music will be provided by “The Band Ryder” and an open mic for local performers.
The celebration will be held in Colonial Park downtown Edenton.
Oct. 1
Annual Meeting and Exhibit Opening
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host its Annual Meeting from 5:30 – 6 p.m. and the opening of the exhibit titled, “120 Years of Mystery: Nell Cropsey from 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
Light refreshments will be served.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information or to register, contact Rebecca Stiles at 252-331-4021.
Sept. 19
Music Ministry
EDENTON – Edenton Church of God will host Highway Revival Gospel Music Ministry at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The church is located at 901 Johnston St. in Edenton.
Oct. 2
Homes Tour and Dinner
HERTFORD – Perquimans County Restoration Association will celebrate the historic Hertford homes and sites with tours from 12:30 – 5 p.m. and dinner and music from 5:30 – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
Tours will begin at United Methodist Church and the dinner will be held on the lawn of the Newbold-White House. Music will be provided by “Uphill.”
Tickets are $35 per person for the tour and dinner or $25 per person for the tour.
The church is located at 200 Dobbs St. in Hertford.
Tickets are available at the Newbold-White House 252-426-7567, the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce 252-426-5657, Museum of the Albemarle Gift Shop 252-331-4026 or at United Methodist Church on the day of the event.
Oct. 20
Lecture
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host a lecture titled, “Beyond the Green Book: Recovering Elizabeth City’s Historic African American Businesses through Project-based Learning at noon Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The lecture is free, and open to the public.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
Oct. 30
Boo at the Museum
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host Boo! at the Museum from 3 – 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Participants will be able to take a glimpse into Halloween past, play games, participate in creative activities and enjoy sweet treats.
The event is presented by the Museum of the Albemarle Junior Docents.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, email charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.