Yields 32 puffs
INGREDIENTS
1 cup water
½ cup unsalted butter, cut into cubes
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup AP flour
3-4 large eggs, room temperature
PREPARATION
In a large saucepan, combine the water, butter, sugar, and salt and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and add the flour. Stir vigorously for about 2 minutes with a wooden spoon until a dough forms and pulls away from the side of the pan. Press against the side of the pan until dough or “panade” begins to dry out. Remove the pan from the heat.
Add the dough into the bowl of a mixer and stir to release any steam. Allow to cool about 5 minutes. Add eggs one at a time to dough, beating thoroughly each time to incorporate. The dough should be glossy and very slowly hang and stretch from the spoon in thick ribbons. If necessary, beat in the remaining egg. Use dough immediately or within 3 hours.
Proceed with recipes for Gougères, Beignets or Cream Puffs.
Note: You may transfer the dough to a piping bag fitted with a 1/2-inch plain tip for use, or drop dough by spoonful using two spoons into 1 1/2-inch mounds onto parchment-lined baking sheets, leaving 1 inch between them.
Note: When making the choux pastry, it is important to be sure that each egg is fully incorporated into the batter before adding the next. Don’t worry if the batter separates and looks curdled at first. Keep beating, and it will come together nicely.