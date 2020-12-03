The Edenton Police Department held its annual Pack A Patrol Car Program.
The program’s aim is to provide food for families for the holiday season. This was a partnership between Chowan County Department of Social Services, Food Lion and the Edenton Police Department, along with the generous donations from our local citizens and EPD employees who participated in No-Shave month in November.
The program was able to assist six families in the Town of Edenton and one family in the Chowan County.
EPD donated 50 boxes to Social Services to be used for emergencies and after hours’ incidents when the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry is not open. Also 42 boxes of grocery items were donated to Shalom International Church that will be assisting families during the Thanksgiving holidays.
Thank you to everyone who supported this program. We appreciate your kindness and generosity.
Edenton Police Department also thanks Sergeant Colson, Captain Brown, Sergeant Michael, Officer White, Officer Adams, Officer Bunch, Officer Romano, Officer Daneri, Officer Ellis, Officer Lawrence, Officer Lopez, Officer Wynn, Officer DeStefano and Chief King for their donations towards “Pack A Patrol Car”.