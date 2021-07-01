The Fannie A. Parker Youth Clubs have been continuing their activities in spite of the pandemic.
The group, sponsored by the Fannie A. Parker Woman's Club, meets regularly to learn skills such as dance and speech making. Some of their activities include practices for competitions, which were held via Zoom this year.
It is led by Stella Brothers and various volunteers. Its activities, by month, included:
• September: Induction ceremony
• October: Volunteered at the Historic Site and Pumpkin Patch
• November: Chose a veteran to honor
• December: Collected food for the local food pantry
• January: Collected newspapers for the local animal shelter
• February: Volunteered at Rachel’s House to help tornado victims
• March: Participated in a district competition via Zoom
• April: Volunteered at the Historic Site and had a drive-thru breakfast with the Easter Bunny
• May: Attended church service together at Greater Saunders Grove Baptist Church
• June: Took part in state competition via Zoom; participated in art classes and a camp at Camp Cale.