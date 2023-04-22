...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources
in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for
Fine Particulates, until midnight EDT Saturday night.
Air quality is expected to reach code orange...which is unhealthy
for sensitive groups...and means individuals with respiratory
and/or heart ailments...older adults...and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations
within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For
additional information...please visit the North Carolina Division of
Air Quality Web Site at http://daq.state.nc.us
Mike Parrish of Parrish Farms, Inc., won the Chowan County Champion Peanut Producer contest for 2022 with 315 acres that harvested 5,229. 20 pounds per acre.
“We would like to congratulate Mike Parrish, from Parrish Farms Inc., for winning this year’s contest and representing the strong peanut growers of Chowan County,” the Chowan Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension said.
The trophy for winning the contest was awarded to Parrish by Ashley Collins of the N.C. Peanut Growers Association, Inc. on Jan. 20 at the Chowan/Gates/Perquimans Peanut Production Meeting held at the Chowan County Agriculture Building in Edenton.
For many years the North Carolina Peanut Growers Association, in cooperation with N.C. State Extension, has supported the peanut production contest at county and state levels and sponsored a luncheon to recognize farmers producing an average of at least 5,000 pounds per acre on all of their production.
The North Carolina Peanut Production Contest involves a combination of yield per acre and additional points based on total acreage.