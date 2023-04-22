Mike Parrish

Mike Parrish of Parrish Farms, Inc., won the Chowan County Champion Peanut Producer contest for 2022 with 315 acres that harvested 5,229. 20 pounds per acre.

 Photo courtesy Chowan Extension Service

Parrish Farms, Inc. is the winner of the 2022 Chowan County Champion Peanut Producer contest. Parrish harvested 5,229.20 pounds of peanuts per acre on 315 acres.

“We would like to congratulate Mike Parrish, from Parrish Farms Inc., for winning this year’s contest and representing the strong peanut growers of Chowan County,” the Chowan Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension said.