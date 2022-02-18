At around 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 8, Adrianna Parrish took to the skies on her first solo flight.
Parrish lifted off from Northeastern Regional Airport in Edenton on the afternoon of her 16th birthday. Sixteen is the age one can legally perform a solo flight in an aircraft in North Carolina.
For Parrish, it was one heck of a birthday celebration, seeing the world from a view that many her age don’t get to see — from the cockpit of an aircraft.
“My dad always flew,” Parrish said. “He gave me the opportunity to do it, so I did. It was scary at first, because I’m actually scared of heights. But being in control of the plane is different.”
Parrish’s father, Carey Parrish, is a pilot, flying as a local crop duster to spray farmland near and far. Carey said he has been flying for about six years.
“She surprised me when she asked to fly,” Carey Parrish said of his daughter. “She’s got a natural knack for it though. She started over a year ago, took an airplane and stripped it and painted it, got held up for about four months and was back at it again at the end of last year.”
Carey Parrish said that while he is tremendously proud of his daughter, he was also a bit nervous.
“I’m definitely proud of Adrianna, and a bit nervous too as her dad, but I know she’ll do great,” he said the day before his daughter’s flight.
When the day came, the weather was a bit apprehensive. Mother Nature had yet to play her full hand, and those assembling at the airport to celebrate Adrianna Parrish taking flight were hoping for a breakthrough.
They finally got it, just after the clock struck noon. The lower level clouds broke and the temperature rose to about 45 degrees. Flickers of sunlight peeked through the cloud deck and the weather suddenly became perfect for a flight.
For the family and friends gathered near the terminal to watch her take off by herself for the first time, they soon became mere blips in the distance as her Cessna 172 Skyhawk soared high.
Also watching with pride from the earth below was Joe Forbes, Parrish’s flight instructor. Forbes was amazed at how perfectly the weather shifted for the flight to commence.
“The weather went from unflyable for her, to perfect, in about 30 to 40 minutes,” Forbes said.
Forbes and his protege took a go-around in a set pattern over the airport before Parrish was free to fly on her own. Each pattern took about five to six minutes.
“She’s an excellent student,” Forbes remarked. “I don’t have to tell her anything twice and she’s consistent – by looking at her landings – which is an admirable trait.”
Adrianna Parrish is perhaps the youngest student Forbes – who now runs a flight school at Northeastern Regional – has ever taken on. He is glad he did.
“I couldn’t ask for a better student,” he said.
Typically, most first solo flights involve cutting off the pilot’s shirttail upon landing. For Parrish, this was no different. A bright pink shirttail will now join countless others that have taken off from Northeastern’s 1.1 mile runway.
After Parrish made her final landing, the family carried the celebration to one of the airport’s nearby hangars, where barbecue chicken, green beans and potatoes brought warm nourishment on a chilly afternoon. The post-flight event doubled as a 16th birthday party for the newly minted pilot, complete with cake and song.
Forbes said that while Parrish can complete solo flights at 16 with his supervision and guidance, she will not be able to obtain her practical pilot license until her 17th birthday.
Parrish, all smiles at her party, said that she still has not quite figured out where to take her flying skills. But she has quite some time to figure it out.
“I’m not sure what to do yet,” she said. “But to anyone who wants to learn to fly, I say just try it.”
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.