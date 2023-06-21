Among the 80 attendees of the 30th annual Perquimans County Restoration Association Garden Party at Albemarle Plantation’s Clubhouse on Saturday, June 3, were (front, l-r) Corrine Underwood, Paige Underwood and Bonnie Underwood and (back, l-r) Beverly Brinn and Martha Gray. Paige Underwood was a charter member of the PCRA when it was formed in 1969.
Framed artwork, an assortment of nautical items, an Italian dinner for six, and a two-night stay at a Williamsburg resort were among the items purchased in the 17 silent auctions held during the Perquimans County Restoration Association's 30th annual Garden Party at Albemarle Plantation on Saturday, June 3.
HERTFORD — The Perquimans County Restoration Association’s 30th annual Garden Party fundraiser raised more than $12,000 for the nonprofit that promotes preservation in Perquimans County and manages the Newbold-White House in Hertford.
Approximately 80 people attended the June 3rd fundraiser that was held at Albemarle Plantation’s Clubhouse and featured 17 silent auctions and 20 raffle prizes, according to Penny Byrd, PCRA’s publicity chair.