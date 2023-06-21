HERTFORD — The Perquimans County Restoration Association’s 30th annual Garden Party fundraiser raised more than $12,000 for the nonprofit that promotes preservation in Perquimans County and manages the Newbold-White House in Hertford.

Approximately 80 people attended the June 3rd fundraiser that was held at Albemarle Plantation’s Clubhouse and featured 17 silent auctions and 20 raffle prizes, according to Penny Byrd, PCRA’s publicity chair.