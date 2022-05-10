Recently, Past District Governor Steve McLaurin visited the Rocky Hock Lions Club to install the Slate of Officers for 2022-2023.
In addition to being a Past District Governor, McLaurin is currently the Second Vice President of NC Lions, Inc., and will become President in 2023-2024. The Slate of Officers for 2022-2023, which will become effective on July 1, are: President: Lion Wanda Wilson; First Vice President: Lion Laura Layton; Second Vice President: Lion Cheryl Messinger; Third Vice President: Lion Ian Fultz; Secretary: Lion Frances Jordan; Assistant Secretary: Lion Sharon Savage; Treasurer: Lion Cheryl Messinger; Assistant Treasurer: Lion Laura Layton; Tail Twister & 50/50: Lion Sharon Savage; Lion Tamer: Lion Charlie Wilson; One Year Directors: Lion Ian Fultz and Lion Mike Lyens; Two Year Directors: Lion Gail Forehand and Lion Anne Knox; Three Year Directors: Lion Charlie Wilson and Lion Sharon Savage; Immediate Past President: Lion Kecia Phelps; Membership: Lion Frances Jordan.
President Kecia Phelps presented the Lion of the Year for 2021-2022 to Lion Anne Knox. Lion Anne Knox is also a VIP and a Charter Member of the Rocky Hock Lions Club. Even as a VIP, Anne Knox is very active and a great supporter of the Club.
After the Installation of Officers and awards, PDG McLaurin talked about the History of the Lions Clubs International.
In 1916, a group of businessmen, led by Melvin Jones started a Business Club in Chicago, Illinois to work with business issues in their community. In 1917, Melvin Jones told his local business club that they should reach beyond business issues and address the betterment of their communities and the world.
The Lions Clubs International was founded. In 1925, Helen Keller attended the Lions Clubs International in Cedar Point, Ohio. Her landmark speech marked the beginning of an era of vision services and support that would come to define Lions for decades.
In her speech, Helen Keller challenged Lions to become “Knights of the Blind in the crusade against darkness.” The Lions accepted her challenge, and this marked an era of vision services and support that would come to define Lions for decades.
As of January 2020, Lions Clubs International had 1.4 million members in more than 200 countries and geographic areas around the world. Lions Clubs international is the number one Service Organization in the World.
PDG McLaurin gave each Lion a pamphlet about the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United State of America. He went over how it came into being and the hardships the founding fathers had to endure for us to have something that would keep us safe and free over the years. We should not take our rights for granted.
President Kecia Phelps presented PDG Steve McLaurin with a Certificate of Appreciation and a Rocky Hock Pin.