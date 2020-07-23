Yield: About 7 pint jars
Ingredients
6 cups (2 and 1⁄4 pounds) chopped Roma tomatoes (about 3 pounds of unchopped tomatoes)
2 and 1⁄2 cups diced yellow onions (about 1 pound or 2 large onions)
2 cups chopped green bell peppers (about 1 and a half large peppers)
10 cups (3 and a half pounds) chopped hard, unripe peaches (about 9 medium peaches or 4 and a half pounds of unchopped peaches)
2 cups chopped Granny Smith apples (about 2 large apples) 4 tablespoons mixed pickling spice
1 tablespoon canning salt
2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes
3 and 3⁄4 cups (1 and1⁄4 pound) packed light brown sugar
2 and 1⁄4 cups cider vinegar (5 percent acidity)
Procedure
Wash and rinse pint canning jars; keep hot until ready to use. Prepare lids according to manufacturer’s directions. Place pickling spice on a clean, double-layered, 6-inch-square piece of 100 percent cotton cheesecloth. Bring corners together and tie with a clean string. (Or use a purchased muslin spice bag).
Wash and peel tomatoes (place washed tomatoes in boiling water for 1 minute, immediately place in cold water, and slip off skins). Chop into 1⁄2-inch pieces. Peel, wash and dice onions into 1⁄4-inch pieces. Wash, core, and seed bell peppers; chop into 1⁄4-inch pieces. Combine chopped tomatoes, onions, and peppers in an 8- or 10-quart Dutch oven or saucepot. Wash, peel and pit peaches; cut into halves and soak for 10 minutes in an ascorbic acid solution (1,500 milligrams in 1⁄2-gallon water). Wash, peel and core apples; cut into halves and soak for 10 minutes in ascorbic acid solution. Quickly chop peaches and apples into 1⁄2-inch cubes to prevent browning. Add chopped peaches and apples to the saucepot with the vegetables.
Add the pickling spice bag to the saucepot; stir in the salt, red pepper flakes, brown sugar and vinegar. Bring to boiling, stirring gently to mix ingredients. Reduce heat and simmer 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove spice bag from pan and discard. With a slotted spoon, fill salsa solids into hot, clean pint jars, leaving 1 1⁄4-inch headspace (about 3⁄4 pound solids in each jar). Cover with cooking liquid, leaving 1⁄2-inch headspace. Remove air bubbles and adjust headspace if needed. Wipe rims of jars with a dampened, clean paper towel; apply two-piece metal canning lids. Process in a boiling water bath: 15 minutes at 0 to 1,000 feet; 20 minutes at 1,001 to 6,000 feet; and 25 minutes above 6,000 feet. Let cool, undisturbed, for 12-24 hours, and check for seals.
Serving Suggestion: Serve as a side with or spooned on top of grilled pork chops or any grilled meat.