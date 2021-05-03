Pecan cheese wafers

Makes 60
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 pound (16 ounces) sharp cheddar cheese, freshly shredded*
- 60 pecan halves
PREPARATION
- In a large bowl or with a stand mixer, beat the butter and Worcestershire sauce until smooth and creamy.
- Add all dry ingredients and beat well, scraping the sides and bottom of the bowl.
- Add the cheddar cheese and beat well, scraping the sides and bottom of the bowl.
- Spread out two long sheets of plastic wrap on your work surface. Divide the dough onto the wraps in long lines. Cover completely with the wrap twisting ends of wrap tightly. Roll and mold the dough into long round logs about 1 ½-inch in diameter.
- Chill each log well, at least 2 or 3 hours or up to 3 days, Dough can be frozen for 6 months.
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
- Unwrap the log of chilled dough and with a sharp knife slice wafers about ¼-inch thick and place on the prepared baking sheet 1 inch apart. Press a pecan half on top of each wafer.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 18-20 minutes, rotating halfway through baking time.
- Let cool on the pan for 5 minutes. Best served warm. Cool completely before storing in a covered container for up to two days. To reheat place on a sheet pan in a 350-degree oven for 5 minutes.
Notes
* Do not use pre-shredded cheese. It is too dry and comes with a coating to prevent sticking when packaged.