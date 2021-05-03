Pecan cheese wafers

Edenton, NC (27932)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.