FAYETTEVILLE – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville is offering an intensive line up of free fishing classes for all-ages and skill levels this winter.
The courses are led by trained volunteers and Wildlife Commission staff. A North Carolina fishing license is not required to take any of the classes. Pre-registration is required. The Center’s COVID-19 policies are stated on their website and must be followed during in-person visits.
February
- Beginning Fly-tying Course, Saturday, Feb. 6, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (in-person and virtual)
- Soft Plastic Lure Making, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Intermediate Fly-fishing Workshop, Saturday, Feb. 13, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Basic Fishing Knots and Rigging, Friday, Feb. 19, 6:30 – 8 p.m.
- Fly-tying Forum, Thursday, Feb. 25, 6:30 – 8 p.m. (in-person and virtual)
March
- Entomology for Anglers, Friday, March 12, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. (virtual only)
- Pier Fishing Workshop, Friday, March 19, 6:30 — 8 p.m.
- Fly-tying Forum, Thursday, March 25, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. (in-person and virtual)
- Family Fishing Workshop, Saturday, March 27, 8 – 11:30 a.m.
Registration for all clinics and classes is available online at ncwildlife.org/learning/education-centers/pechmann, or by calling 910-868-5003.
The John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville was built in 2007 and is the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s newest education facility. It’s the only fishing education center of its kind in the state. Center instructors teach a variety of aquatic programs to anglers of all ages and abilities, usually free of charge. The Center is funded by grants and the sales of recreational licenses offered by the Wildlife Commission.