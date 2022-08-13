NSDAR 1

Sandra Sperry, Regent, Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR (left) with Michelle Lawrence, librarian, Perquimans County Library with books donated to the Perquimans County Library by Sperry.

 Contributed Photo

The Perquimans County Library, which is part of the Pettigrew Regional Library System, is located at 514 S. Church Street in Hertford.

There are many services available there from computers with Internet access, programs for children and adults, Notary service, fax service, Income tax forms, Spanish-language materials, large print books, coin-operated printers and copiers, interlibrary loan for access to materials from other libraries and the availability of historical and genealogical records.