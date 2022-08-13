The Perquimans County Library, which is part of the Pettigrew Regional Library System, is located at 514 S. Church Street in Hertford.
There are many services available there from computers with Internet access, programs for children and adults, Notary service, fax service, Income tax forms, Spanish-language materials, large print books, coin-operated printers and copiers, interlibrary loan for access to materials from other libraries and the availability of historical and genealogical records.
In early spring 2022, Sandra Sperry, a resident of Hertford, and regent of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) in Edenton, stopped into the Perquimans Library on another matter, but started a conversation with Librarian Michelle Lawrence about the acquisition of books for the library.
Lawrence provided Sperry with a list of children’s books that the library would like to have.
On July 14, 2022, Sperry, in honor of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR, presented the Perquimans County Library with the following books for children: “Who was Alexander Hamilton” by Pam Pollack; “Who was Benedict Arnold” by James Buckley; “Who was Abigail Adams” by True Kelley; “Who was Paul Revere” by Roberta Edwards; “What is the Declaration of Independence” by Michael C Harris; “What is the Constitution” by Patricia Brennan Demuth; “What was the Boston Tea Party” by Kathleen Krull; “What was the Lewis and Clark Expedition” by Judith St. George; “Eliza Hamilton: Founding Mother” by Monica Kulling; and “Never Caught: The Story of Ona Judge” by Erica Armstrong.
The DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education. What better reason is there to provide American Patriot history-based books for the education of our children?
The DAR Library is one of the DAR National Society’s greatest treasures. Located in historic Memorial Continental Hall in Washington, DC, it’s the repository of genealogical records, from family documents to histories of communities, churches, and many other unpublished primary sources, such as family diaries, court records, and even cemetery inscriptions.
Coincidentally, new this year with the new National Administration, is the development of an additional aspect to the DAR Library – DAR Library Outreach. Its purpose is to not only promote and support the DAR Library, but also to promote and support all libraries within our states and local communities.
One of the newly-elected DAR National Wright Administration’s goals is “…to highlight historic preservation, education, and patriotism in unique, local, and impactful ways.
All DAR members know the value of the DAR Library; however, we also know the value of our local libraries. They often offer meeting spaces, computer facilities, house histories of our local communities, offer study spaces and are a wealth of resources as well as a wealth of knowledge.”
By purchasing these books for the Perquimans County Library, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR, through its Regent, Sandra Sperry, has begun the support of this important community resource, by engaging with Perquimans County Librarian Michelle Lawrence to support our local library.
About DAR
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Women 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, are eligible for membership.