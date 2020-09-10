There are days when I want to be in and out of the kitchen quickly yet have a tasty meal. And when I’m looking for something quick to prepare a pesto does the trick.
Pesto is a sauce originating in Italy’s northern region of Genoa and the traditional preparation is called Pesto alla Genovese. Pesto has been around for generations since the 16th century. The word Pesto originates from pestâ in Italian which means to pound or to crush because pesto was originally made with a mortar and pestle. Pesto alla Genovese traditionally consists of crushed garlic, basil and pine nuts blended with Parmesan cheese and olive oil. Today it’s easy to prepare a pesto in the food processor in minutes and toss into hot cooked pasta for a quick meal.
Pesto is not just a sauce for pasta but is also a popular condiment for dipping. It can be used as a spread for bread in a sandwich, on crostini for an appetizer, or as a sauce on pizza. You can also use pesto as a dressing for salads. Pesto blended into hot mashed potatoes adds amazing flavor. This sauce is a wonderful garnish for meats, fish, or poultry, or even to top soups or egg dishes. Tossing warm popcorn with pesto is a savory treat.
Pesto is not only versatile to use but has many variations. It can be prepared from a wide range of ingredients that produce a variety of colors, not just the traditional green basil. Red pestos are made from sundried tomato or red peppers while yellow pesto can be prepared with yellow peppers and squash blossoms. Blue pesto can be made with purple basil and lavender. Pesto can be blended with many different herbs and greens as well as nuts to suit your taste. Even collards and dandelion greens make a great pesto. My favorite pesto uses arugula for its peppery bite combined with walnuts.
This week I have included a recipe for Arugula Walnut Pesto.
Enjoy!