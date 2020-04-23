For one 9-inch double-crust pie
Dough
INGREDIENTS
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup ice-cold water
12 tablespoons cold unsalted butter
¼ cup cold shortening or lard
PREPARATION
Whisk together dry ingredients. Add small pieces of butter and shortening and cut into dry ingredients until crumbly, using a pastry blender, mixer with a paddle attachment or a food processor. Mixture should still have small pieces of butter the size of a pea.
Add cold water and blend into mixture to form a dough. Place dough ball in plastic wrap and chill for 30 minutes, then bring to room temperature before use.
Note: Cold vodka can be substituted for the water for a crisp crust.
Note: 1 teaspoon vinegar can be added to the cold water for a tender crust.
Note: During the resting period, starch molecules in the flour are absorbing the liquid in the batter which causes them to swell and give the dough a thicker, more viscous consistency. Any gluten formed also becomes relaxed and easily reforms itself into the long protein chains which are the superstructure of the finished dough. Any air bubbles are also working their way out creating a smoother dough.
Note: Always chill dough a second time in pie pan after rolling out.
Note: To make a pre-baked pie shell that is filled, line chilled pie pan and dough with foil and add pie weights or dried beans. Bake 20 minutes at 425 degrees, remove foil and press down any raised areas. Brush with egg wash and bake an additional 45 minutes at 350 degrees.
Cool before filling. If using dried beans they can no longer be prepared so set them aside for your next pie shell.