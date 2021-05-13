Edenton Woman’s Club is getting ready for another exciting Pilgrimage Tour of Historic Home and Sites in Chowan County.
The biennial tour is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct 8-9. According to the Woman’s Club, a total of 19 properties are on the tour so far.
Pilgrimage offers an opportunity for local and visitors alike to take a self-guided tour through Historic Edenton and surrounding country side, highlighting prime examples of beautiful homes with architecture spanning across two centuries.
Private homes and Plantations are open to view, dating from the 1700’s to the early 1900’s. Guests are greeted by members of the Woman’s Club in colonial attire and docents share the history, architecture, and stories of each unique property. A list of houses on tour will be posted below.
The Pilgrimage Tour of Historic Homes and Sites is a biannual fundraising event put on by the Edenton Woman’s Club to support Historic Preservation and Education.
This year’s Pilgrimage will include two special events related to tea.
The 1767 Chowan County Courthouse will host Tea Time at 2 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9. Reservations are required for this 1800s afternoon ritual, and seating is limited. To make a reservation, call 252-482-2637.
In Elizabeth City, Museum of the Albemarle will have an exhibit, “Steeped in Time: Tea and Traditions.” The exhibit highlights the history of one of the world’s favorite beverages. Across the globe, tea is consumed second only to water. Hot, cold, sweet or unsweet, this drink has helped shaped modern society and continues to grow in popularity.
Grants
Pilgrimage proceeds go into grants for organizations that will use the funds for preservation and restoration of historic buildings and projects that promote history through education and programming.
Grant applications are due May 15. Actual awards will be determined by a vote of the membership in the November meeting with each grant request voted on separately.
Grant applications must be mailed or delivered to Pilgrimage Co-chair Debbie Feger by May 15.
For information about the grant applications, visit the Pilgrimage website or contact Feger via email at dfeger00@gmail.com or call 484-883-7108.
Tickets
Pilgrimage tickets cost $35 for adults, if purchased before Oct. 8; $40 the day of the event. Student tickets for people ages 6-18 cost $20. Tickets are good for both days of the Pilgrimage and are non-refundable unless there is a state of emergency or state mandate that will affect the event.
Currently, face masks will be required when entering private homes and buildings.
Tickets are currently available through online sales at the Pilgrimage website. Tickets will not be mailed. They can be picked up between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 5-9 at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse.
For information, visit the Pilgrimage website at https://www.edentonpilgrimage.org .