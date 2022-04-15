Edenton’s Cub Scout Pack 164 recently held their annual Pinewood Derby on March 19.
Instead of hosting the event at American Legion Post 40 – which was booked – the scouts moved their high-speed derby to the Chowan County Public Safety Center on West Freemason Street.
Cub Scoutmaster John McArthur said that around 18 boys participated, with close to 75 attendees between parents, grandparents, cooks and judges.
The winners with the fastest cars were Colton Virginia (1st place), Owen Alfred (2nd place) and Corey Jack Bateman (3rd place).
There were other winning groups as well, according to McArthur.
For “Fastest Looking Car,” Colton Virginia snagged first as well. Anthony Zimmer took home second and Zion Preudhomme won third.
Taking the top prize for “Most Imaginative” was Nolan McArthur. Grabbing second was Bodie White and snatching third was Colton Brannan.
“Most Unique” saw Tully Thompson taking first, Iver Clifton in second and Corey Jack Bateman rounding it out in third.
The judge of the event was highway patrolman Woody Everett, who McArthur called for his “unbiased opinion.”
Also on call was Kenny White of the Chowan Sheriff’s Department, who came out to cook breakfast. White told McArthur how impressed he was with the organization and behavior of the boys participating.
A total of four groups raced during the derby. Younger scouts went first, followed by the older boys, then all of the scouts raced together. The final race was an “antique race” that pitted some of McArthur’s old cars against others.
The race track began on a hill with a sharp decline to gather speed. Reaching the floor, the track plateaued and flattened for another 50 or 60 feet to the finish. McArthur said a laser was measuring speed and time as the cars passed the finish line.
While the derby is yearly, McArthur said that the boys were quite excited in the lead up to this year’s grand event.
“The boys had a great time. There was a lot of excitement around it,” he said. “A lot of the fun is spending the time with their dad or mom building the car, using the tools, making a plan and putting a plan onto a car.”
A nationally renowned and iconic race, the Pinewood Derby has traditionally allowed scouts to build their own unpowered and unmanned miniature cars from wood. Oftentimes these cars would come from kits containing a block of pine wood, plastic wheels and metal axles.
The first Pinewood Derby was held in 1953, so the tradition is hanging on strong for Pack 164 in Edenton.
