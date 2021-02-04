PISGAH FOREST — The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education, managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, is offering virtual and in-person educational programs on an array of outdoor recreation topics this month. The Center’s COVID-19 policies are stated on its website, https://www.ncwildlife.org/learning/education-centers/pisgah, and must be followed during in-person visits.
In-person classes (Pisgah Forest):
- Casting for Beginners
and
,
- Ages 12 and older.
- Intro to Fly-Fishing
and
,
- Ages 12 and older.
Virtual classes (statewide access & beyond):
- Wild Woodlands
and
,
- Ages 5 and up.
- Raising Trout
- , 10 – 11 a.m. Ages 5 and up.
- Endangered Species
- , 10 – 11 a.m. Ages 5 and up.
Pre-registration is required for all classes and is available on the Center’s program calendar online at https://www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Education-Centers/Pisgah/Event-Registration/PageId/Calendar or by calling 828-877-4423.
The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education in Pisgah Forest is operated by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. The facility offers educational programs for all ages about North Carolina’s mountain wildlife and habitats. The Center is funded by grants and the sales of recreational licenses offered by the Wildlife Commission.