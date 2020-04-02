The uncertainty of the depth of this virus continues to affect our daily lives and weighs heavily on us all. With an order by the governor to stay put one certainty is clear that essential travel should be planned and less frequent.
Putting a meal on the table is one essential task that has become a challenge, especially for those at risk. In response to concerns, many local churches and groups are working together to ensure the safety of our community. St. Paul’s members Anne Gilliam, Perry Winborne and other college students currently at home for the duration of this virus are working with the church to deliver pre-ordered and pre-paid groceries to those at risk.
With some planning, we can all reduce our risk by making less frequent trips to the grocery store or Farmers Market. Spending a few extra minutes to plan meals for the week and creating a list of what’s needed before heading out for these essentials can save you both time and money.
Although tempting and often easier, pre-packaged processed foods can be more expensive than simple ingredients. It is healthier to take the time to prepare your own meal where you can control all of the ingredients yourself, such as sugar and salt with no added chemicals. Take-out from restaurants is also an easier alternative to cooking for yourself but can be quite costly as well. However, we do want to support our local restaurants during this crisis, and if you need a break from cooking, this is a splurge that is worthwhile and benefits all of our small businesses.
Cooking does take time and energy, but once you accumulate basic staples in your pantry and refrigerator, it becomes much easier to create meals. Here is a list of basic staples for a kitchen. Not all need to be accumulated at once but over time your pantry can become complete.
Basic Kitchen Staples
- olive oil, canola oil or peanut oil, nonstick cooking spray
- red wine vinegar, rice vinegar, cider vinegar
- Dijon and yellow mustard
- ketchup and barbecue sauce
- mayonnaise
- soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce
- breadcrumbs, cornmeal, all-purpose flour, oatmeal
- white and brown sugar, honey, pure maple syrup
- rice, pasta
- chicken stock
- tomato sauce and paste
- canned diced tomatoes
- frozen corn kernels and frozen peas
- canned beans
- coffee and tea
- baking powder, baking soda, corn starch
- salt, pepper, thyme
- bread and tortillas
Fresh ingredients from our wonderful Edenton Farmers Market or the grocery store round out what you need for complete meals. These include garlic, onion, carrots, celery, peppers, potatoes, lettuces, lemons and other fruits. Meats and seafood can be frozen for later use, as well as cheeses; cheddar and Parmesan are good choices to keep at hand. Large eggs, unsalted and salted butter, whole milk and heavy cream are also essentials for creating a meal. And chocolate is definitely an essential for me!
This is just a basic list, and as you continue to create new recipes you can slowly add other spices and pantry staples.
This week I have included a recipe for a meal you can create from shopping your pantry and freezer and make in one pot. It is inexpensive, hearty and healthy, and you can substitute many of the ingredients for those at hand. You can also add an additional protein, such as sautéed shrimp or chicken, or even easily make it vegetarian. It’s a simple Southern staple from the Low Country — Red Rice.
I like to use Carolina Gold Rice, but any long grain white rice will work.
I also got some wonderful fresh fish from Floyd at the Farmers Market and blackened the filets, and after a quick crispy pan sear and finish in a hot oven it was a moist and flakey addition to our Red Rice.
Enjoy!