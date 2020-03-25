Thinking about starting a garden? Late April through early May is a great time to plant warm-season vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers. Don’t let mother nature trick you into planting too early. Here are some tips to keep in mind:
- Select a sunny spot. Most vegetables need 6-8 hours of full sun a day.
- Start small. Managing all those plants can get discouraging.
- Place the garden near a water source. Gardens need at least 1 inch of water per week.
- Don’t plant in a wet spot. If location, access, or soil is an issue, consider container gardening instead.
- Troubleshoot early. Weeds, insects, and disease are best managed if you can hand pick and destroy them early.
- Have fun.
NC Cooperative Extension offers great resources to help gardeners decide what, how much, and when to grow. Check out the family-friendly Vegetable Planting Guide at go.ncsu.edu/plantveggies ; and the fun-to-make-at-home vegetable planting wheel at http://go.ncsu.edu/veggiewheel
Early Bird Tip: If you are eager to plant something before the last frost, make sure you select a cool-season crop like lettuce, carrots or broccoli.