Pocosin Art’s collaboration with North Carolina Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green continues April 1 with a new writing workshop, titled Building our Human Museums. In this online workshop, Jaki challenges participants to think of themselves as the curators of their own human museum, and to treat their writing instruments as excavation tools to discover hidden creative texts or buried inspiration.
Shelton Green is the third woman and first African American to be appointed as the North Carolina Poet Laureate, and is the recipient of numerous prestigious literary awards. Her publications include Dead on Arrival, Feeding the Light, and a poetry LP titled The River Speaks of Thirst released on Juneteenth 2020. Jaki teaches poetry at Duke University Center for Documentary Studies.
Workshops
Pocosin is spotlighting two jewelry workshops with different approaches to material. Lauren Kalman will demonstrate how dimensional shapes can be quickly formed and cut out of sheet metal using a matching set of matrix and pancake dies on Feb. 19 and 26.
Jillian Moore takes a different approach to jewelry through her bright and luscious use of aqua resin. In her Aqua Resin workshop, Jillian will demonstrate how this non-toxic, structural resin can be used to create dynamic shapes, colors, and complex surfaces on March 18 and 25, 2021.
Pocosin is highlighting two workshops on creating representational images in ceramics — through both sculpture and surface. In Jamie Bates Slone’s March 13 workshop, she will guide students through creating a clay self-portrait, paying special attention to the vital but troublesome areas like eyes, ears, and hair.
Nikki Mizak will focus on the ceramic surface in her illustration workshop on March 6. Here, students will learn to use underglazes to paint animals and objects on bisque pottery, including mixing underglazes, layering washes, and brush selection.
In other matters, Pocosin Arts School of Fine Craft is hosting its fourth annual Ware/Wear show, a functional vessel and personal adornment show juried by Candice Methe and Tanya Crane. The show opens with a celebratory Zoom reception Friday, April 16, and runs through Wednesday, June 30. Functional objects differ from merely decorative as these intimate objects bring comfort and interest to everyday rituals such as that first coffee or dressing for the day. Ware/Wear celebrates functional objects with the intent that the item is to be used or worn. Elements of design, form, comfort, and usability are considerations for accepted entries of cups, bowls, earrings, and pendants/necklaces. Application deadline is March 21, 2021.
Valentine’s Day art
Valentine’s day is just around the corner, and there’s no better way to celebrate the occasion than a timeless heart pin or pendant! Pocosin’s gallery is featuring handmade hearts by jewelry power couple Barbara Minor and Chris Hentz. Barbara and Chris have been influential figures in the jewelry and metalsmithing community for decades. Barbara specializes in enamel, while Chris is renowned for his work as a goldsmith. Working out of their studios in Baton Rouge, LA, they exhibit their work and teach workshops nationwide, including right here at Pocosin Arts. Check out our beautiful heart-themed jewelry collection by Barbara and Chris, including an extra-sweet collaboration!
For more information about Pocosin Arts programs, visit the website, https://pocosinarts.org/ .