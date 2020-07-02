Each year Pocosin Arts School of Fine Craft hosts exciting Summer Arts & Craft Camps led by some of the best artists and educators in Pocosin’s professional studios in Columbia, NC. This year’s camp is all new and brings summer creativity and fun directly to you.
Enrollment is now open for Pocosins’ Arts & CraftCamp with five unique camps to choose from. Camps feature at-home creativity and learning kits containing a camp t-shirt, materials, lesson plans and an optional recorded video to follow along. In keeping with the ease of summer, kids complete projects at their own pace. Kids are encouraged to share images of completed projects for an end of summer online show with prizes awarded for each camp. All Camps are thoughtfully created by professional artists, chefs, educators and local partners such as Island Farm in Manteo, NC.
“It has been an enjoyable challenge adapting our programs for at-home learning,” described Michelle Clower, Program Director of Pocosin Arts, “These kits are designed to bring the camp experience to you and include all new and fun summer camp activities.”
Choose one or all of the following 2020 camps: Kitchen Science, Clay Play, Crafts & Agriculture, Around the World with Music, and The Art & Science of Pop-up Cards. Camps are scheduled throughout the summer however, each has a “register-by” date to ensure timely delivery of “camp kits”. Local scholarships are available for all camps.
To see more information or to register, visit www.pocosinarts.org/summerartcamp. Please email info@pocosinarts.org or call 252-796-2787 with any questions.