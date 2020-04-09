As community members join together to overcome the challenges of COVID-19, Pocosin Arts is bringing the studio experience to you with online demonstrations and downloadable activities, available at its website, https://pocosinarts.org/online-creativity-resource/ ..
This Week’s Videos:
- Risotto by Raffaelle Biotti: Learn how to make an Italian classic, risotto! download the recipe here
- Pendants with Jennifer Wells: Watch as Jenn creates pendants out of every-day objects Download the instructions and follow along! The first in a two-part series, look for part-two next Saturday
- Want To Make a Mural But Don’t Know Where To Begin?: Watch how Pocosin staff and residents created the “Lead with Love” mural in this video by Laura Casas. Then, tell us how you would complete the phrase “Lead with ________” and email it to leadwith@pocosinarts.org
Zachery Lechtenberg created an activity book with eight pages of fun. Zachery is currently a resident artist at Pocosin and leads weekly art after-school classes in Pocosin’s Smith Digital Fabrication Studio.
Content will change every week.
For information, email info@pocosinarts.org .