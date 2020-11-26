Each year, thousands of calls are made to the poison control center from concerned parents whose children have ingested an unknown plant. With the abundance of berries and nuts on plants at this time of year, it is important for anyone with young children, and spending time outdoors, to be aware of the potential hazard. While eradication is not possible or even recommended, education is an effective way to manage and reduce potential problems.
Residents may be surprised at the number of landscape plants that are poisonous. Azalea, boxwood, daffodil, holly, hydrangea, and oak (acorns) are all poisonous to humans. Severity can range from low to high, and include symptoms that range from rash and nausea, to paralysis and death.
All parts of a plant can be poisonous, but not all parts of the same plant are poisonous. To help identify poisonous plants and plant parts, use the NC State Extension Gardener Plant Toolbox online at plants.ces.ncsu.edu . Keep in mind that plants that are poisonous to humans are not always poisonous to birds or animals; do not use them as a guide to toxicity.
If accidental ingestion occurs, follow these first aid tips from the Carolina Poison Center:
■
- Immediately remove any remaining pieces from the mouth.
■
- Call Carolinas Poison Center right away at 1-800-222-1222. Don’t wait for symptoms to appear.
■
- Follow instructions from Carolinas Poison Center staff about collecting any remaining plant pieces.
For more information on poisonous plants, contact Area Horticulture Agent Katy Shook at 252-482-6585.