One certainty for us all is that we have a mother, whether with us today or passed away. And if you were blessed to have your mother as a part of your life, most are grateful for their care and bonds with us. Sunday, May 10, is a celebration of mothers, as observed in the United States for the last hundred years.
Mother’s Day has ties to ancient Greek and Roman festivals and the early Christian celebration “Mothering Sunday” which highlights a special church service on the fourth Sunday of Lent.
The American Mother’s Day is rooted in the time of the Civil War when Ann Jarvis of West Virginia promoted a “Mothers’ Friendship Day,” in hopes of reconciling former Union and Confederate families. After Jarvis passed away in 1907, her daughter, Anna, continued lobbying for her mother’s efforts to honor women and mothers, as did other suffragettes at that time. Finally, in 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation that the second Sunday in May would officially be Mother’s Day.
Today we often honor our mothers with flowers, cards, and a special meal. A fond memory I have is an annual lunch at the café in Neiman Marcus after a shopping trip with my mother, and later with both my mother and my daughter. We carried on this tradition until we no longer lived near this department store, but I did continue the tradition of making her favorite foods from their restaurant. A highlight of the lunch was freshly baked popovers with strawberry butter. To this day I serve popovers with strawberry butter at my inn in my mother’s honor.
If you are not familiar with a popover it is the American version of Yorkshire pudding that was adapted by early pilgrims and their kin. The oldest known reference to these crisp lofty breads with their delicate eggy and airy interiors is in the cookbook Practical Cooking by M. N. Henderson published in 1876. Popovers are known for their high failure rate to not “pop over.” This is a recipe that must be followed exactly for success. This thin batter needs plenty of activated gluten so the walls of the popovers will stretch and allow steam to build and form a large air pocket.
This week I have included my recipe for Popovers and Strawberry Butter. I have already shared these recipes with a few friends but hope you try making them soon. Popovers are best made in a nonstick popover pan which are inexpensive online, but can easily be made in a muffin pan although they won’t quite “pop” as high into a lofty crisp cloud.
Enjoy!