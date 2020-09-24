This year continues to frustrate and amaze me with a continual barrage of inexplicable phenomena and I never know what might happen next. Pandemic, hurricanes, fires, insect infestations, hate crimes and hateful retaliation — as my mother would say “the world is going to hell in a handbasket!” And now we went from hot to cold with no in between! This past weekend was downright chilly!
But I do love autumn breezes and the chill they bring. I enjoy cooking seasonally and fall brings so many wonderful flavors. The apple is a favorite of mine. Once the forbidden fruit and later known to keep you healthy and the doctor away, this versatile crisp and juicy delight comes in many varieties. From the sweet Honey Crisp to the tart Granny Smith, each type offers a different culinary purpose.
For a versatile variety that you can use for all types of cooking as well as eating many like the Jazz or Ambrosia. Jonagold which is a hybrid of the Jonathan and Golden Delicious is also a popular all-purpose apple. Another hybrid that is also preferred for cooking is a cross between McIntosh and Red Delicious called the Empire. For making apple butter or applesauce the McIntosh is wonderful, but not good for baking, while the Macoun is wonderful for making cider. Galas, Fujis, and Honey Crisp are great for eating and sliced on a salad or other recipes using a raw apple. The pie apple of choice for many is the Granny Smith, which also compliments savory dishes.
At farm stands and farmers markets in the fall you can find everything from apple butter to cider to doughnuts to caramel apples as well as jams and even chutney. In my Apple class we also make apple chutney, as well as pork with apples and shallots in a bourbon sauce and caramel apple pudding cakes. There are many wonderful ways to use an apple that are both savory and sweet. Apples pair well with pork and that sweet and savory combination is a delight to the taste.
This week I have included a recipe for a perfect fall supper: Pork with Apples and Shallots in a Bourbon Sauce. It’s a quick simple yet sophisticated dinner that brings a touch of fall flavors to your table.
Enjoy!