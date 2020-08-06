As gardeners, we’re constantly manipulating nature. It may be for the purpose of recreation, food, aesthetics, safety or hobby, but it is usually necessary. Pruning is no exception. At this time of year plants are often stretching their limits. Spring rains and summer temps have pushed plants beyond what we were expecting, and it’s time to wrangle things back into control. Before you get out those pruners, please keep these tips in mind.
Heavy pruning is best reserved for winter months. Light pruning (a branch here or there) can be done at any time of year. However, if you’re going to end up pruning more than one-third of the plant away, you may want to wait until the plant is dormant. This will help the plant heal and recover. February is usually a good month for heavy pruning.
The plant will grow back. Despite our best efforts, plants have a predetermined habit that they’re going to reach; this includes size. A tall tree cannot be conformed to a short size, and an upright habit cannot be transformed into a weeping form. Try to guide the plant so that size does not create conflict. Prune away branches that are directed towards the house, or ones that are in the way of a lawnmower. Worst case scenario, consider removing the plant and replacing with a more appropriate size. Dwarf forms are available for most plants.
Use the right tools. Clean, sterilized tools will promote plant health. Use hand-pruners on smaller stems and loppers or hand-saws on larger branches.
Prune at the right place. There are two strategies for pruning: To permanently remove a branch from a plant, it needs to be cut at the branch collar. This is the area where the branch extends from the main trunk or another limb (see image). To encourage rejuvenation, plants can be pruned anywhere along the stem. Hidden buds will emerge and push new growth out from around the cut. Always remove dead, diseased, or broken limbs.
For more information about pruning, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at 252-482-6585.