Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
Pasta dough (recipe ran in Nov. 5 edition)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 lb. Italian sausage mild, casings removed
1 medium onion, diced
3 cloves garlic minced
1/2 tsp oregano dried
1/2 cup white wine
1/2 cup heavy cream
1 cup pumpkin puree
1 ½ cup baby spinach
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
¼ cup ricotta cheese
2+ tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
PREPARATION
Brown sausage in a deep skillet. Remove and set aside.
In sausage fat sauté onion. Add garlic. Season with oregano, salt, and pepper to taste. Stir in wine and simmer.
Mix in pumpkin, vinegar, brown sugar, ricotta, cream, Parmesan, and nutmeg. Add sausage and spinach.
Roll out pasta dough into thin sheets. Cut into pappardelle or fettuccine.
To cook, boil in lightly salted water about 3 minutes or until al dente. If using packaged fresh or dried pasta follow cooking directions on package.
Immediately toss in sauce. Add additional pasta water until desired consistency. Serve with grated Parmesan.