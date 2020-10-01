Fall‘s cool breath has gently kissed the air with a welcome chill. I love autumn and all of its splendor. I loaded up with my annual array of mums, pumpkins and gourds from Halsey’s to reflect the season. And last night, an eerie mist of fog floated on the grounds. To complete this autumnal scene, the crazy hound dog that loves to escape and invade the property chasing foxes filled the air with his demonic bay reminiscent of the Hound of the Baskervilles.
I always say cooking seasonally is best and it’s time to shift gears to fall favorites. I had my first pumpkin pie blizzard from our DQ and sipped my first Pumking beer at Edenton Bay Trading Company on Trivia Night. I finally got my hands on pumpkin spice coffee syrup and made my first pumpkin spice latte with wonderful Roanoke Roasting coffee. I swear COVID-19 is just an excuse to create unnecessary scarcity when demand increases just so online purveyors can price gauge.
Canned pumpkin has also become scarce. I had to ask my regular guests the Huzeks, from Richmond, to bring canned pumpkin because Food Lion shelves have been bare. Taking the time to roast a pumpkin for that tasty flesh is best but when time is of the essence good old canned pumpkin is a great substitute with a just a little sacrifice to taste and none to nutrients. Pumpkin is high in fiber, vitamin K, C and potassium and even contains protein.
Pumpkin is popular in so many sweet and savory dishes. I serve both baking powder and yeast pumpkin biscuits, breads, pancakes, waffles, cakes, and cookies. My classes make pastas, enchiladas, soups, stews, and even crème brûlée with pumpkin. Some dog food and treats surprisingly contain pumpkin and it is also popular livestock fare.
This week I have included a recipe for my pumpkin sheet cake to instill a little bit of autumn into your day. This treat is a fall tradition that my kids always looked forward to year.
Enjoy!