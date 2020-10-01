Pumpkin Sheet Cake
INGREDIENTS
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground ginger
2 ½ teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon cloves
1 teaspoon nutmeg
2 cups pumpkin puree
1 cup canola or vegetable oil
4 eggs, room temperature
PREPARATION
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Prepare a 11 x 17-inch jelly roll pan with softened butter and flour.
Whisk together all dry ingredients in a large bowl and set aside. Beat together eggs, oil and sugar. Mix in pumpkin. Gradually stir in dry ingredients until well combined. Evenly spread batter onto prepared pan.
Bake for 20 minutes and cake just begins to pull away from sides of pan. Cool completely. Frost with cream cheese icing.
Cream Cheese Icing
INGREDIENTS
3 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
1 cup salted butter, room temperature
3 cups confectioner’s sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoons whole milk
PREPARATION
Cream the butter and cream cheese in the bowl of a stand mixer with a paddle attachment on medium speed. Add confectioner’s sugar on low speed until incorporated. Increase mixer speed to medium and mix well. Add milk and vanilla and mix until creamy.