American Legion Post 40 recently dropped off quilts to Chowan River Nursing Home and Edenton House.
Colonial Quilt Lovers of the Albemarle made patriotic quilts for veterans. Eleven were taken to Edenton House and 12 were taken to Chowan River for 11 veterans and one Auxiliary member. With each patriotic blanket is a request for the veteran receiving the patriotic blanket to provide a brief description of their service. These sheets will be provided to the ladies of Colonial Quilt Lovers of the Albemarle.