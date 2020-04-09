Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
4 2-lb. lamb racks, frenched
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 head of garlic, peeled
1 cup fresh breadcrumbs
1/4 cup olive oil
¼ cup fresh rosemary
1 teaspoon lemon zest
For the Sauce:
¼ cup olive oil
¼ cup canola oil
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons honey
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 teaspoon rosemary, finely chopped
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
PREPARATION
In a mini food processor, combine the garlic, rosemary, zest and olive oil and process until the garlic is finely chopped. Combine mixture with breadcrumbs.
Season the lamb racks with salt and pepper. Brush rack of lamb with the mustard. Pat the garlic-rosemary mixture all over until evenly coated. Set the racks fat side up on a large rimmed baking sheet and let stand for 1 hour. Cover the ends of the bones with foil to prevent charring.
Preheat the oven to 425°. Roast the lamb for 15 minutes. Turn the racks and roast for 10 minutes longer for medium-rare meat. Transfer the racks to a carving board, and let rest for 10 minutes.
Whisk together all sauce ingredients. Adjust for taste.
Carve the racks in between the rib bones and transfer to plates. Serve immediately with the sauce.
Note: Allow internal temperature to be 5 to 10 degrees less than you like because the meat will continue to cook while it sits. Rare: 125 to 130 degrees F Medium rare: 130 to 140 degrees F Medium: 140 to 150 degrees F
Note: To grill individual chops carefully slice chops from rack in between bones. Separate the sauce into two containers, to prevent cross contamination. Brush each chop with sauce. Heat grill to medium high and sear each chop 2-4 minutes per side. Brush additional sauce on chops while cooking. Use the second reserved sauce for dipping the fully cooked chops.