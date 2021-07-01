Independence Day, July Fourth, has been a federal holiday since 1870. Since then, Fourth of July celebrations in Elizabeth City have varied in size and enthusiasm.
After the Civil War, it took some time for Elizabeth City’s white citizens to embrace celebrating the Fourth of July. In the first few decades after the Civil War, it was often treated as a regular business day.
For example, Pasquotank County commissioners met on July 4, 1877, to conduct regular county business. In 1892, one newspaper editor acerbically noted, “The 4th of July was observed yesterday by juveniles with fire crackers, and other demonstrations. The war freed the slaves, enslaved the horned animals and destroyed the 4th in the South.”
This dour outlook notwithstanding, communitywide celebrations began to be noted in the local newspapers by the late 1880s. The 1887 July Fourth celebration featured a full day of events at the fairgrounds, which were located on Halstead Boulevard where Elizabeth City State University is now located.
The celebration featured foot and mule races and a parade. At noon, the Declaration of Independence was read. After a break for lunch and refreshments, there was a potato-sack race, horse racing, and a capture-the- greased-pig contest.
Two years later, First Baptist Church chose July 4th to lay its cornerstone and celebrated the occasion with a parade from the courthouse to the church site.
Elizabeth City’s Fourth of July celebrations seemed to have gotten smaller by the 1890s. It became a day largely for children to set off fire crackers and release balloons and included the reading of the Declaration of Independence and the occasional speech.
In 1900, the editor of the Daily Economist, a local newspaper, tried to drum up enthusiasm for Fourth of July celebrations by reminding Elizabeth City residents that it was a triple anniversary day. In addition to marking the signing of the Declaration of Independence, July 4, was also the day the first English colonists sighted land in what they later named Roanoke Island, and July 4, 1900, was also the one hundredth anniversary of Elizabeth City being named the county seat.
In 1906, another Elizabeth City citizen urged his fellow citizens to join other cities in the state in celebrating the day. In spite of these exhortations, July 4th remained a quiet day in Elizabeth City for most of the decade.
The Elizabeth City Chamber of Commerce took responsibility for organizing July Fourth celebrations around 1911 and under their supervision, it grew to include an expanded parade through downtown plus new competitive events to augment the familiar races of the earlier decades. There were now also bicycle races, boat races, boxing and wrestling demonstrations, and baseball games.
From 1916 to 1919, the Fourth was dubbed “Good Will Day” and country folk in the counties were especially invited to visit Elizabeth City to participate in the festivities. The 1918 and 1919 parades were especially memorable, featuring Boy Scouts, war veterans, the Red Cross and other organizations. Significantly, 1918 was also the first time that local newspapers noted the participation of Elizabeth City’s African American residents in the parade, albeit on a segregated basis.
Since this time, celebrating the Fourth of July has become an annual tradition in Elizabeth City. Local participation remains important to keeping the tradition alive in the 21st century. As the Elizabeth City Independent editor noted before the 1919 celebration, “All the entertainment in the world can’t have the jazz in it unless the visitors throw themselves into the spirit of the day, so everyone is asked to come equipped with whistles, rattlers, confetti, cow-bells, tin-horns and any other apparatus which will inform the world at large that northeastern North Carolina is raising the roof.”
Melissa Stuckey is an assistant professor of history at Elizabeth City State University and a board member of Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle.