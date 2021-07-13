Ingredients
Dressing:
• 1/4 cup tamari or soy sauce
• 1 teaspoon miso paste
• 1 tablespoon mirin
• 1 teaspoon ponzu
• 1 teaspoon wasabi paste, optional
• 1/4 cup rice vinegar
• ¼ cup lime juice
• 2 tablespoons honey
• 1 tablespoon sesame oil
• ½ teaspoon hot chili garlic sauce or Sambal Oelek, optional
• 3 cloves garlic, finely minced
• 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated
• ¼ cup canola oil
• Salt and pepper to taste
Poke:
• 3 fresh tuna steaks, diced
• 1 cup of Napa cabbage, finely chopped
• 1 large cucumber, finely diced
• 1 large red pepper, finely diced
• 2 tablespoons diced pickled jalapenos, optional
• 6 radishes, finely diced
• 1 bunch of green onions, thinly sliced
• 3 mangos, finely diced
• 3 avocados, finely diced
• 1/4 cup sesame seeds
• 1/4 cup cilantro, torn (optional)
Preparation
Whisk together the dressing ingredients except oil. Slowly whisk in oil. Adjust seasonings to taste. Gently toss all ingredients in the dressing and garnish with black sesame seeds. Serve immediately.