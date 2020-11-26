Zari Kiana Elliott, 22, the granddaughter of Edenton residents Haywood and Carolyn Collins, was the first in her family to graduate from college recently.
Elliott, from Greensboro, graduated from Columbus State University in Columbus, Ga., with a degree in early childhood education.
While in college, she maintained a 3.8 grade point average, graduating with honors. She was named to the dean’s and president’s lists several times and graduated suma cum laude. Elliott was also a member of the presidential envoys group, which assist the Office of the President, Office of Alumni Engagement and Special Events and University Advancement. The member of AKA sorority has been hired as a school teacher and will start her new career on Dec. 18.
Elliott’s mother is Sharon Collins Caudle, also a native of Edenton.