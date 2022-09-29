...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Thursday to 6 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Honoring lives touched by cancer – that’s the goal of the upcoming Luminaria put on by the Chowan-Perquimans Relay for Life.
This year’s Luminaria will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Aces Stadium on the campus of John A. Holmes High School. The rain date is slated for Oct. 22.
Luminarias involve purchased bags – dedicated to a loved one lost, someone currently battling or anyone who has overcome cancer – that are lit up at dusk in a beautiful display of unity.
When one attends a Relay event, they may see the Luminarias decorated with names and sometimes messages to the people they’re dedicated to.
During the event, Relay For Life participants share an emotional moment when each Luminaria is lit in remembrance of a life touched by cancer. Together, participants take a moment of silence to remember the loved ones they are dedicated to.
When someone makes a donation for a Luminaria, it helps fund the American Cancer Society’s mission to save lives.
Frances Hammer, coordinator of this year’s local Luminaria, said it will be her last while in charge.
“The event is free to the public but the bags will cost money,” Hammer said. “We will be selling bags on the field from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. the day of.”
White bags will cost $10 for one or $25 for three, while gold bags cost $25 and torches cost $100, according to Hammer.
“We will put the bags on the home bleachers,” Hammer said. “We will also try and fit as many people as we can on the track for a survivor’s lap and a caregiver’s lap.”
A small program with a singer or speaker could be in the works as well.
2022’s fundraising goal for the local Relay team was $20,000. However, over $28,000 has already been raised for this season, according to Hammer.
Some donors include the Rocky Hock Ruritan Club, Providence Baptist Church and American Legion Post 40 Family.
The Luminaria is typically the second of three annual events hosted by Relay. The first is an opening ceremony for the year, followed by the Luminaria and concluded with a closing ceremony.
“Typically we do the Luminaria in May, but wanted to wait until October this year,” Hammer said.