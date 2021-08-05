At the end of a lengthy lane amidst pine, gum and cedar trees, their branches draped in Spanish moss swaying softly, sublimely stands the Rose Bay Plantation — an architect’s vision, a carpenter’s case study, and a family’s dream come true.
An exquisite example of Greek Revival style architecture, the house’s façade leads one’s attention to the four fluted columns that accentuate the porch’s entry as well as the balcony above reminiscent of a Greek temple.
Once inside and beneath the twelve-foot ceilings, four rooms both downstairs and upstairs each share a chimney. Generous amounts of sunlight from the massive six-over-six windows spill into the central hallway that leads in other directions to additional architectural marvels in craftsmanship from three centuries ago.
Because of its unique architecture, the Rose Bay Plantation – the home’s original name - is regarded as one of the most distinctive nineteenth century houses in the Rose Bay community of Swan Quarter Township. In 1985, when known as the George V. Credle House, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Now, a new family has brought life and love to the once vacant house that had sat in disrepair for so long. Current owners, Anna and Clark Twiddy, like to think of restoration in two ways: a journey and a story to tell.
“I was raised in a historic home and grew up helping my father work on all the projects that come with an old house,” says Anna. “My husband is an avid history lover and his family has a passion for restoring old buildings.”
As a result of the restoration, the Twiddys have formed a special bond with the descendants of George V. Credle (1831-1914).
Pete Credle and Kevin Gibbs, both distant great-grandsons, recall the house fondly for the memories made there as well as the family stories. Dawn, Pete’s wife, who has shared special memories there, too, is very familiar with the history of the house.
Historical research and family lore both suggest the 1850s-1860s as a two-decade window of initial activity for the Rose Bay Plantation.
“In the Grimes’s family papers, the first mention of the plantation was in 1847. It is widely thought the house was built around 1850, but there is no solid record of it that we have found,” says Anna. “In the family papers, we saw letters from a caretaker at Rose Bay to the Grimes family, so it’s possible that the Grimes weren’t counted in the census in Hyde County, but at their main plantation. We also saw the records of the ‘Rose Bay Plantation’ added to their other plantation notes about how many crops and animals were harvested.”
While the National Register of Historic Places application states that George V. Credle purchased the 1,798-acre tract in 1855 and speculates he may have built the house soon after, Dawn believes that the house was built in 1859 by Bryan Grimes adding that, “He lived there ten years and it was sold to George V. Credle in 1869.”
Regardless, George V. Credle, a large-scale farmer, merchant and active community member, built up the plantation and property during his lifetime.
According to Dawn, when he died, the house and property passed to his youngest child, Nathaniel Credle (1864-1945) who, in turn, left the homeplace to his daughter, Melissa (Credle) Sadler (1895-1981).
According to Pete, he remembers other outbuildings such as a long barn, cooking house, smokehouse, chicken house, orchard, garage, open shelter and filling station.
“The filling station was located in the middle of the yard near the road,” says Dawn.
She adds that Nathaniel’s daughter, Martha Ann Credle (1891-1929), owned and operated it.
After her sister’s death, Melissa stayed busy operating the filling station for several years, but she was also active with the Rose Bay Home Demonstration Club that would occasionally meet in her home to talk about topics such as gardening, home beautification and food preservation.
Pete reveals that Melissa was nicknamed Witchy because as a toddler she couldn’t speak her name, and when she tried, it sounded like she was saying “witchy.”
During Pete’s childhood as well as Kevin’s, generations apart, Witchy would not allow them as children to venture upstairs and to keep them in check told them of the satchel man who dwelt upstairs.
“I never went out of the living room until I was twenty years old,” says Kevin.
After Melissa’s death, according to Dawn, the house passed to Seth Bridgman Credle, Jr., Pete’s father.
From 1981 until 2014, the house remained unoccupied and the outside wreaked havoc upon the inside.
Upon first entering, Anna recalls, “Saplings and poison ivy were growing inside, bats and critters had taken up residence, the porches were rotten, and no true plumbing or electricity to speak of.
“The house had a grand elegance about it, but was so wonderfully simple at the same time. It was remarkably solid, so much of the plaster still smooth, gorgeous old glass, and the floors and woodwork were stunning—filthy, of course, but beautiful. I can remember being amazed that the stairs and floors didn’t even creak.”
Despite its condition, the Twiddys fell in love with the old house and decided to restore it to be as historically accurate as possible.
They hired Kevin Gibbs of Gibbs Building, Inc., who has twenty-nine years of experience working with his father, Calvin Gibbs.
Bringing the house back to life proved meaningful to Kevin, and he restored just about everything he could.
“The heart of pine floorboards are all pretty much original. All the plaster has been recovered. Just about every bit of the trim is original except for where we had to add a couple of boards,” Gibbs said. “We repainted the original weatherboarding. Some of those old boards hadn’t had paint on them in a hundred years.”
At the beginning of the two-year restoration, Anna says, “We felt like the house was waiting to be saved and it had a good, happy feeling about it. We knew we could restore and preserve it to its original glory without taking anything away from it by adding modern conveniences.”
They divided an upstairs room to make two bathrooms. They enclosed the original pantry and some of the back porch to make a mud room/powder room. In an upstairs room, they built an extra closet and a sitting room. Also, they screened in the upstairs porch.
Being built for centuries and not just for its day, the Twiddys believe that with the house’s strength in materials bolstered by the superior restoration, it will endure another century or longer.
“I’ve always loved old things,” says Anna. “I had the electrician wire for electric sconces where the nails still hung from Witchy’s candle sconces in the front parlor. I kept the pieces to an old sewing table to make it a functional table again one day.”
Anna even emptied Witchy’s vintage Mason jars, the canned foods having long soured since her death.
“I will fill them with things and use them,” Anna says. “They belong here.”
“We love the house,” Anna says. “We have literally put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into it.”
It is remarkable how something as simple as a house, its design, and its remaining possessions not only help to tell a story and connect us to past memories, but how all of it inspires us to appreciate its history and cherish its beauty as we go on to make new memories.
